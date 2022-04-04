For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Just In
- 10 hrs ago Poco X4 Pro 5G Review- Fine Upgrades Overshadow The Compromises
- 10 hrs ago Vivo X80, X80 Pro Specifications Tipped; Dimensity 9000, 120Hz Display Expected
- 13 hrs ago Vi Rs. 107, Rs. 111 Monthly Recharge Vouchers Launched
- 14 hrs ago Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Tipped To Start At Rs. 28,499 In India; Features And Availability
Don't Miss
- Sports SRH vs LSG IPL 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation, Scorecard, Stats
- Finance This Best Rated Dynamic Bond Mutual Fund Marked Upto 118% Returns: Morningstar Rated
- Movies GLAAD Media Awards 2022 Winners List: Eternals, Hacks And Saved By The Bell Take Top Prizes
- Lifestyle Vijay Television Awards 2022: Full List Of Award Winners
- News Pakistan's NSA resigns amid ongoing political crisis
- Education Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test To Be Held On April 9, NTA GPAT 2022 Admit Card To Be Out On gpat.nta.nic.in
- Automobiles Top 10 Best Selling Cars In India: March 2022
- Travel These Are The Best Summer Hikes In India
Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, Redmi Note 11, OnePlus 10 Pro, And More
Features
oi-Harish Kumar
By Harish Kumar
|
Last week, we came across several launches including the OnePlus 10 Pro. Besides, Samsung unveiled a bunch of A-series devices in India. The newly launched Galaxy A73 5G is the most expensive Galaxy A series device ever. Xiaomi is also prepping up to launch the Xiaomi 12 Pro next week in the country.
Apart from the newly launched phones, some old devices like the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max and the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G have been the most searched by users. Let's take a look at these smartphones which all are topped the trending list last week in India.
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
- 6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display
- Octa Core (2.4GHz Dual + 2GHz Hexa CPUs) Exynos 1280 5nm processor with Mali-G68 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage
- Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G
- 6.8-inch (3088 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor
- 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB/512GB/1TB storage
- Android 12 with One UI 4.1
- 108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera
- 40MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Xiaomi Black Shark 5 Pro
- 6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 144Hz (10-bit for Pro) AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
- 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 with 256GB Internal Storage
- 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB Internal Storage
- 108MP f/1.75+ 13MP UV + 5MP Rear Camera
- 16MP Front Camera
- 4,650 mAh dual-cell Battery
OnePlus 10 Pro
- 6.7-inch (3216 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 3D flexible curved AMOLED
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 4nm Mobile Platform
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 (in China) / OxygenOS 12 (Global)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP + 50MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A73 5G
- 6.7-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
- 8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 108MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP Front Camera
- 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Poco X4 Pro 5G
- 6.67-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 13
- Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Xiaomi 12 Pro
- 6.73-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 13 based on Android 12
- 50MP + 50MP + 50MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA,Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,600 mAh (Typical) battery
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
- 6.7-inch (2778×1284 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina XDR display
- Six-Core A15 with Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 5‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine
- 128GB,256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options
- iOS 15
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 12MP TrueDepth front camera
- 5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
- 6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display
- Octa Core (4 x 2.4GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Kryo 670 CPUs) Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
- 6.43-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 13
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 13MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Comments
Most Read Articles
Best Mobiles in India
-
54,999
-
39,999
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
13,140
-
9,999
-
21,000
-
26,999
-
49,000
-
23,999
-
43,900
-
18,999
-
26,999
-
20,185
To stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews, follow GizBot on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and also subscribe to our notification.
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
Read More About: most trending smartphones smartphones news top gadgets
Story first published: Tuesday, April 5, 2022, 5:08 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 5, 2022