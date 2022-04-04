Flipkart POCO Cricket Carnival Sale: Discount Offers On Poco Smartphones Features oi-Harish Kumar

Poco smartphones have a diverse range in terms of price, cameras, features, and so on. Poco is now a well-established brand, offering mid-range, affordable, and even flagship smartphones. If you're looking for a new Poco phone, the Flipkart POCO Cricket Carnival Sale is the best place to head to. Here, buyers have a wide range of choices to choose from as well as whopping discount deals. Here's everything you need to know about the Flipkart POCO Cricket Carnival Sale.

Firstly, the Flipkart POCO Cricket Carnival Sale is offering the Poco M4 Pro 5G Power Black color with 128 GB storage and 6 GB RAM for just Rs. 16,999. Simply put, the POCO M4 Pro 5G is available at a 15% discount during POCO Cricket Carnival Sale. Similarly, the 4G variant of the Poco M4 Pro is available for Rs. 14,999.

The Flipkart POCO Cricket Carnival Sale is also offering the POCO C31 Royal Blue variant with 64 GB storage and 4 GB RAM for Rs. 8,999. In other words, the POCO C31 is available at a 25% discount during POCO Cricket Carnival Sale. Also, the POCO M3 Pro 5G is available at a 9% discount, available for Rs. 14,999 onwards.

One can also check out the POCO F3 GT Predator Black color with 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM for Rs. 28,999. The Flipkart POCO Cricket Carnival Sale is offering this smartphone with a 17% discount, making it an attractive purchase.

POCO M4 Pro 5G (Power Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 (15% off) POCO M4 Pro 5G is available at 15% discount during POCO Cricket Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale. POCO M4 Pro (Cool Blue, 64 GB) (6 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; MRP: Rs. 17,999 (16% off) POCO M4 Pro is available at 16% discount during POCO Cricket Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale. POCO C31 (Royal Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 8,999 ; MRP: Rs. 11,999 (25% off) POCO C31 is available at 25% discount during POCO Cricket Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,999 onwards during the sale. POCO M3 Pro 5G (Yellow, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 14,499 ; MRP: Rs. 15,999 (9% off) POCO M3 Pro 5G is available at 9% discount during POCO Cricket Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,499 onwards during the sale. POCO F3 GT (Predator Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 28,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999 (17% off) POCO F3 GT is available at 17% discount during POCO Cricket Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 28,999 onwards during the sale.

Best Mobiles in India