Just In
Don't Miss
- Sports Three reasons why transfer ban could act as a boon for Chelsea this Premier League season
- Movies Mohena Singh & Gaurav Wadhwa Share ‘Tera Ghata’ Video; Fans Slam Them For Dissing Rishi Dev!
- News From cigarette butts to straws, Centre may soon ban on 12 plastic products
- Lifestyle On Ayushmann Khurrana's Birthday, His Modern And Edgy Fashion Game
- Automobiles Odd-Even Rule Returns To Delhi From November: Aims To Reduce Air Pollution
- Finance Nominations To EPF Account Can Now Be Added Online
- Education DUSU Election Result 2019: ABVP Bags Polls With 3 Posts, NSUI Gets 1
- Travel Cycling for beginners: The basics any beginner cyclists should know
Flipkart Oppo Days Sale: Great Offers On OPPO Smartphone
Flipkart is gearing for its biggest sale called the Big Billion Days which will begin by the end of September. In due course of time, the giant e-commerce has been consistently coming with other attractive offers. And, the recently added scheme is the "Oppo Days," under which you can lock some great deals on Oppo smartphones.
Flipkart offers no-cost EMI options, exchange & cashback offers, extra discounts over regular exchange value, 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, 5% cashback on HDFC debit cards, and an extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card. You can also seek brand warranty of 1 year on these Oppo devices, and 6 months on these accessories.
It must be noted that the sale which has started from September 12, will come to an end on September 15.
41% Off On Oppo A3s
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera with f/2.4 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera with 1.12um pixel size
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
25% Off On Oppo F11
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4020mAh battery with VOOC flash charge 3.0
30% Off On Oppo A5s
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM
- 32GB/64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ColorOS 8.1
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh battery
10% Off On Oppo Reno 10x Zoom
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.6-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with 100% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 13MP + 8MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4065mAh (typical) battery
31% Off On Oppo A7
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery
22% Off On Oppo F9
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh (typical) / 3415mAh (minimum) battery
30% Off On Oppo F9 Pro
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh (typical) / 3415mAh (minimum) battery with VOOC Flash charge
40% Off On Oppo R17 Pro
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh (typical) / 3415mAh (minimum) battery
37% Off On Oppo A5
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery
8% Off On Oppo A9
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.5 Inch FHD+ IPS Display
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Helio P70 Processor
- 6GB RAM With 128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 16MP + 2MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5/FM Radio
- 4020mAh Battery With VOOC Flash Charge 3.0.
-
29,990
-
36,990
-
33,999
-
79,999
-
27,999
-
39,990
-
48,999
-
71,990
-
49,999
-
82,000
-
17,990
-
13,999
-
16,999
-
32,999
-
12,988
-
9,999
-
13,990
-
5,999
-
19,990
-
11,165
-
16,000
-
14,320
-
11,999
-
7,070
-
8,655
-
1,435
-
11,080
-
52,990
-
15,790
-
61,990