    Flipkart Oppo Fantastic Days Sale: Discount Offers On Oppo Smartphones

    By
    |

    Flipkart's Fantastic Days sale is going on its full swing and the e-commerce giant is giving away discounts and deals on smartphones and other accessories. Following the offers on Poco and Apple smartphones, the company has now announced deals on the Oppo labeled smartphones. During the sale, you will be able to grab budget as well as mid-range smartphones for cheaper price tags (up to 30 percent discount).

     

    Flipkart Fantastic Days sale MAY 2021

    As a part of the Flipkart Fantastic Days sale, the Oppo A54 is retailing at Rs. 8,990 instead of Rs. 12,990 price tag. Likewise, the Oppo A53, Oppo A53s 5G, Oppo A31, and Oppo A12 are available with the discounted process. The sale also offers Oppo F17 Pro and the Oppo F19 Pro at a cheaper price tag. Here's the entire list:

    OPPO A54

    OPPO A54

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 13,490 ; MRP: Rs. 14,990 (10% off)

    OPPO A54 is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Oppo Fantastic Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,490 onwards during the sale.

    OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G
     

    OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 25,990 ; MRP: Rs. 29,990 (13% off)

    OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G is available at 13% discount during Flipkart Oppo Fantastic Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 25,990 onwards during the sale.

    OPPO A53

    OPPO A53

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 10,990 ; MRP: Rs. 15,990 (31% off)

    OPPO A53 is available at 31% discount during Flipkart Oppo Fantastic Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,990 onwards during the sale.

    OPPO A31

    OPPO A31

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 13,399 ; MRP: Rs. 13,790 (2% off)

    OPPO A31 is available at 2% discount during Flipkart Oppo Fantastic Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,399 onwards during the sale.

    OPPO A12

    OPPO A12

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 8,490 ; MRP: Rs. 11,990 (29% off)

    OPPO A12 is available at 29% discount during Flipkart Oppo Fantastic Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,490 onwards during the sale.

    OPPO F17 Pro

    OPPO F17 Pro

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 19,990 ; MRP: Rs. 25,990 (23% off)

    OPPO F17 Pro is available at 23% discount during Flipkart Oppo Fantastic Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,990 onwards during the sale.

    OPPO F19 Pro

    OPPO F19 Pro

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 23,490 ; MRP: Rs. 25,990 (9% off)

    OPPO F19 Pro is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Oppo Fantastic Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 23,490 onwards during the sale.

    OPPO A53s 5G

    OPPO A53s 5G

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 16,990 ; MRP: Rs. 18,990 (10% off)

    OPPO A53s 5G is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Oppo Fantastic Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,990 onwards during the sale.

     

    OPPO A33

    OPPO A33

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 8,990 ; MRP: Rs. 12,990 (30% off)

    OPPO A33 is available at 30% discount during Flipkart Oppo Fantastic Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,990 onwards during the sale.

    Story first published: Saturday, May 22, 2021, 15:08 [IST]
