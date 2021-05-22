Flipkart Oppo Fantastic Days Sale: Discount Offers On Oppo Smartphones

As a part of the Flipkart Fantastic Days sale, the Oppo A54 is retailing at Rs. 8,990 instead of Rs. 12,990 price tag. Likewise, the Oppo A53, Oppo A53s 5G, Oppo A31, and Oppo A12 are available with the discounted process. The sale also offers Oppo F17 Pro and the Oppo F19 Pro at a cheaper price tag. Here's the entire list:

OPPO A54

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 13,490 ; MRP: Rs. 14,990 (10% off)

OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 25,990 ; MRP: Rs. 29,990 (13% off)

OPPO A53

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 10,990 ; MRP: Rs. 15,990 (31% off)

OPPO A31

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 13,399 ; MRP: Rs. 13,790 (2% off)

OPPO A12

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 8,490 ; MRP: Rs. 11,990 (29% off)

OPPO F17 Pro

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 19,990 ; MRP: Rs. 25,990 (23% off)

OPPO F19 Pro

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 23,490 ; MRP: Rs. 25,990 (9% off)

OPPO A53s 5G

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 16,990 ; MRP: Rs. 18,990 (10% off)

OPPO A33

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 8,990 ; MRP: Rs. 12,990 (30% off)

