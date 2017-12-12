Flipkart Pinch Day Offers: Best Deals on Samsung Smartphones (15th to 17th)

Soon after the Big Shopping Days Sale, Flipkart has announced a new sale called new Pinch Days Sale. This sale will be hosted between December 15 and December 17.
During the Flipkart Pinch Days Sale, several bestselling smartphones will be listed with attractive deals. Also, the offers are applicable on a wide range of product categories such as headphones, power banks, LED TVs, digital cameras, laptops, mobile accessories, and others.
SEE ALSO: Samsung Christmas Carnival Discount offers: Get up to Rs 8,000 Paytm cashback on Galaxy phones
There will be beneficial offers such as no cost EMI payment options, exchange offers and additional 10% of instant discount on using HDFC credit or debit cards for the purchase. The retailer has also teased that there will be an offer of the year on the Samsung On Nxt 64GB storage variant.
Today, we have detailed the Samsung smartphones those are available at significant discount and deals during the Flipkart Pinch Days Sale that will last for three days. Check out the deals from below.
22% off on Samsung Galaxy On5 (Gold, 8 GB) (1.5 GB RAM)
Click Here To Buy This offer
Key Features
- 5 Inch TFT HD Display With 234.35 PPI
- 1.3 GHz Exynos 3475 Quad Core Processor
- 1.5GB RAM With 8GB ROM
- Dual Micro SIM
- 8MP Camera With LED Flash
- 5 MP Front Camera
- 4G/WiFi/NFC
- Bluetooth 4.1
- FM Radio
- 2600mAh Battery
16% off on Samsung Galaxy On Nxt (Gold, 64 GB) (3 GB RAM)
Click Here To Buy This offer
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB / 64GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 8MP front camera, f/1.9 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
5% off on Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro (Gold, 16 GB) (2 GB RAM)
Click Here To Buy This offer
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 Pixels) HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.5 GHz quad-core Spreadtrum processor
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop) OS
- 8MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.2 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- 2600mAh battery
5% off on Samsung Galaxy On MAX
Click Here To Buy This offer
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- MediaTek Helio P25 Lite Octa-Core (2.39GHz + 1.69GHz) 64-bit 16nm processor with ARM Mali T880 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- Samsung Pay Mini
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.7 aperture
- 13MP front camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
27% off on Samsung Galaxy S7 (Gold Platinum, 32 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Click Here To Buy This offer
Key Features
- 5.1 Inch Quad HD Super AMOLED Display
- Exynos/Snapdragon 820 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- LTE
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 5MP Front Camera
- Always-On Display
- Fingerprint Sensor
- IP 68
- 3000 MAh Battery
5% off on Samsung Galaxy On7 (Black, 8 GB) (1.5 GB RAM)
Click Here To Buy This offer
Key Features
- 5.5 Inch TFT HD Display
- 1.2GHz Quad Core Processor
- 1.5GB RAM With 8GB ROM
- Dual Micro SIM
- 13MP Camera With LED Flash
- 5 MP Front Camera
- 4G/WiFi/NFC
- Bluetooth 4.1
- 3000mAh Battery
12% off on Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime (Gold, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)
Click Here To Buy This offer
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera with f/1.9 aperture
- 4G LTE
- 3300mAh battery
11% off on Samsung Galaxy J7 Max (Gold, 32 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Click Here To Buy This offer
Key Features
- 5.7 Inch Full HD Display
- 1.6GHz MediaTek Helio P20 Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 13MP Camera With LED Flash
- 13MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- 4G LTE/WiFi
- Samsung Pay Mini
- Bluetooth 4.1
- 3300mAh Battery
10% off on Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro (Black, 64 GB) (3 GB RAM)
Click Here To Buy This offer
Key Features
- 5.5 Inch FHD Super AMOLED Display
- 1.6GHz Exynos 7870 Octa-Core Processor
- 3GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 13MP Camera With LED Flash
- 13MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- 4G LTE/WiFi
- Samsung Pay
- Bluetooth 4.1
- 3600mAh Battery
6% off on Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro (Navy Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Click Here To Buy This offer
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Protection
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 16MP front camera with f/1.9 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with fast charging
6% off on Samsung Galaxy S8
Click Here To Buy This offer
Key Features
- 5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3000 MAh Battery