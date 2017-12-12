Flipkart Pinch Day Offers: Best Deals on Samsung Smartphones (15th to 17th)

Soon after the Big Shopping Days Sale, Flipkart has announced a new sale called new Pinch Days Sale. This sale will be hosted between December 15 and December 17.

During the Flipkart Pinch Days Sale, several bestselling smartphones will be listed with attractive deals. Also, the offers are applicable on a wide range of product categories such as headphones, power banks, LED TVs, digital cameras, laptops, mobile accessories, and others.

There will be beneficial offers such as no cost EMI payment options, exchange offers and additional 10% of instant discount on using HDFC credit or debit cards for the purchase. The retailer has also teased that there will be an offer of the year on the Samsung On Nxt 64GB storage variant.

Today, we have detailed the Samsung smartphones those are available at significant discount and deals during the Flipkart Pinch Days Sale that will last for three days. Check out the deals from below.

