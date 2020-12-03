Just In
Flipkart Poco Days Sale 2020: Best Deals Ever On POCO Smartphones
Poco is one of the popular smartphone brands in India for several reasons. Devices like the Poco C3, Poco M2, and so on offer great specs under the hood at an affordable cost. Most of the Poco smartphones are under Rs. 20,000. But now, the Flipkart Poco Days sale is offering the best deals ever on Poco smartphones. The list includes Poco X3, Poco C3, Poco M2, and so on.
Starting with the flagship Poco X3, the smartphone has a lot to offer and packs some of the best specs for a mid-range smartphone. The Poco X3 costs Rs. 19,999 - but the Flipkart Poco Days sale is offering the smartphone for only Rs. 15,999. Its predecessor, the Poco X2 is also available at a discount. One can purchase the Poco X2 for Rs. 17,499 instead of Rs. 18,999 at the Flipkart Poco Days sale.
Apart from these two devices, one can also check out the Poco C3 and Poco M series at discount. The Flipkart Poco Days sale is offering the Poco C3 at Rs. 6,999 instead of Rs. 9,999. Additionally, the Poco M2 and Poco M2 Pro are also at a discount at the Flipkart Poco Days sale.
One can get these devices for Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 12,999 instead of the original price of Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 16,999, respectively.
Poco X3 (MRP: Rs. 19,999 , After Discount Price Rs. 15,999)
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10, Corning Gorilla 5 protection
- Octa Core (2.3GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa Kryo 470 CPUs) Snapdragon 732G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB
- Android 10 with MIUI 12
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
Poco C3 (MRP: Rs. 9,999 , After Discount Price Rs. 6,999)
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen
- 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 12
- 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Poco M2 (MRP: Rs. 12,999 , After Discount Price Rs. 9,999)
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 400 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor (Dual 2GHz Cortex-A75 + Hexa 1.8GHz 6x Cortex-A55 CPUs) with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12
- 13MP rear camera + 8MP+ 2MP + 5MP Rear camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C
- 5000mAh battery
Poco M2 Pro (MRP: Rs. 16,999 , After Discount Price Rs. 12,999)
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ LCD DotDisplay with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 11
- 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Poco X2 (MRP: Rs. 18,999 , After Discount Price Rs. 17,499)
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB
- Android 10 with MIUI 11
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 20MP + 2MP Front Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (Typical) / 4400mAh (Minimum) battery
