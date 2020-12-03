Flipkart Poco Days Sale 2020: Best Deals Ever On POCO Smartphones

Starting with the flagship Poco X3, the smartphone has a lot to offer and packs some of the best specs for a mid-range smartphone. The Poco X3 costs Rs. 19,999 - but the Flipkart Poco Days sale is offering the smartphone for only Rs. 15,999. Its predecessor, the Poco X2 is also available at a discount. One can purchase the Poco X2 for Rs. 17,499 instead of Rs. 18,999 at the Flipkart Poco Days sale.

Apart from these two devices, one can also check out the Poco C3 and Poco M series at discount. The Flipkart Poco Days sale is offering the Poco C3 at Rs. 6,999 instead of Rs. 9,999. Additionally, the Poco M2 and Poco M2 Pro are also at a discount at the Flipkart Poco Days sale.

One can get these devices for Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 12,999 instead of the original price of Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 16,999, respectively.

Poco X3 (MRP: Rs. 19,999 , After Discount Price Rs. 15,999)

Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs

6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10, Corning Gorilla 5 protection

Octa Core (2.3GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa Kryo 470 CPUs) Snapdragon 732G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB

Android 10 with MIUI 12

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

Poco C3 (MRP: Rs. 9,999 , After Discount Price Rs. 6,999)

Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs

6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen

2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 12

13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Poco M2 (MRP: Rs. 12,999 , After Discount Price Rs. 9,999)

Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 400 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor (Dual 2GHz Cortex-A75 + Hexa 1.8GHz 6x Cortex-A55 CPUs) with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12

13MP rear camera + 8MP+ 2MP + 5MP Rear camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C

5000mAh battery

Poco M2 Pro (MRP: Rs. 16,999 , After Discount Price Rs. 12,999)

Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs

6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ LCD DotDisplay with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 11

48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Poco X2 (MRP: Rs. 18,999 , After Discount Price Rs. 17,499)

Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs