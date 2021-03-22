Just In
Flipkart Poco Days Sale 2021: Discount Offers On Poco Smartphones
After Electronics Sale, Flipkart is hosting another sale - the Poco Days Sale where Poco smartphones can be purchased at a discount of up to 29 percent. The recently launched Poco M3 is now available with a discount of 20 percent which makes its price Rs. 10,999 for the 6GB RAM model. Besides, the Poco X3 can be purchased with a discount of 26 percent.
So, if you are planning to buy a Poco smartphone, then check here below all Poco smartphones which are available at a cheap price during the Poco Days Sale. Do note that, the offer is applicable until March 23.
POCO X3 (26% Off )
POCO X3 is available at 26% discount during Flipkart Poco Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,499 onwards during the sale.
POCO M3 (20% Off )
POCO M3 is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Poco Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,999 onwards during the sale.
Poco M2 Pro (29% Off )
Poco M2 Pro is available at 29% discount during Flipkart Poco Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,999 onwards during the sale.
POCO M2 (23% Off )
POCO M2 is available at 23% discount during Flipkart Poco Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,999 onwards during the sale.
Poco C3 (27% Off )
Poco C3 is available at 27% discount during Flipkart Poco Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.
POCO X2 (21% Off )
POCO X2 is available at 21% discount during Flipkart Poco Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.
