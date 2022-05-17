Flipkart Poco Days Sale: Discount Offers On Poco Smartphones Features oi-Harish Kumar

Poco has emerged as a top mobile brand in India, releasing a plethora of smartphones in the country. One of the unique features of Poco phones is the affordable price tag. Poco phones are also available in a wide budget range, suiting all kinds of Indian audiences. Now, the Flipkart Poco Days Sale is offering a whopping discount on Poco smartphones. This includes all the series of the Poco brand.

For instance, the Poco C31 64GB variant is available with a 29 percent discount at the Flipkart Poco Days Sale, which brings down the price to just Rs. 8,499. This makes the Poco C31 one of the most affordable smartphones in the sale. In contrast to this, buyers can also check out the Poco X4 Pro 5G, which is available for Rs. 18,999 at the Flipkart Poco Days Sale.

Apart from this, the Flipkart Poco Days Sale is also offering a huge sale on the Poco M4 series. Here, the Poco M4 5G, Poco M4 Pro, and the Poco M4 Pro 5G phones have a huge discount. Buyers can get these for Rs. 14,999, Rs. 13,999, and Rs. 16,999, respectively at the Flipkart Poco Days Sale.

POCO C31 (Royal Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 8,499 ; MRP: Rs. 11,999 (29% off) POCO C31 is available at 29% discount during Flipkart Poco Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,499 onwards during the sale. POCO M4 Pro (Cool Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 13,999 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 (30% off) POCO M4 Pro is available at 30% discount during Flipkart Poco Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,999 onwards during the sale. POCO M4 5G (Cool Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; MRP: Rs. 18,999 (21% off) POCO M4 5G is available at 21% discount during Flipkart Poco Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale. POCO M4 Pro 5G (Cool Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 (15% off) POCO M4 Pro 5G is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Poco Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale. POCO X4 Pro 5G (Yellow, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 18,999 ; MRP: Rs. 23,999 (20% off) POCO X4 Pro 5G is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Poco Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,999 onwards during the sale.

