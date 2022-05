Flipkart Realme Days Sale: Special Discounts On Best Selling Realme Smartphones

Realme 9i (Prism Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 15,999 ; MRP: Rs. 17,999 (11% off)

Realme 9i is available at 11% discount during Flipkart Realme Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme Narzo 30 5G (Racing Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; MRP: Rs. 17,999 (5% off)

Realme Narzo 30 5G is available at 5% discount during Flipkart Realme Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme 9 (Sunburst Gold, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 17,999 ; MRP: Rs. 20,999 (14% off)

Realme 9 is available at 14% discount during Flipkart Realme Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme C11 2021 (Cool Grey, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 7,499 ; MRP: Rs. 7,999 (6% off)

Realme C11 2021 is available at 6% discount during Flipkart Realme Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,499 onwards during the sale.

Realme C31 (Dark Green, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 9,299 ; MRP: Rs. 10,999 (15% off)

Realme C31 is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Realme Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,299 onwards during the sale.

Realme Narzo 50i (Carbon Black, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 7,499 ; MRP: Rs. 7,999 (6% off)

Realme Narzo 50i is available at 6% discount during Flipkart Realme Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,499 onwards during the sale.

Realme 9 Pro 5G (Midnight Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 18,999 ; MRP: Rs. 21,999 (13% off)

Realme 9 Pro 5G is available at 13% discount during Flipkart Realme Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme GT 2 (Steel Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 34,999 ; MRP: Rs. 39,999 (12% off)

Realme GT 2 is available at 12% discount during Flipkart Realme Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 34,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme 8s 5G (Universe Purple, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 17,999 ; MRP: Rs. 20,999 (14% off)

Realme 8s 5G is available at 14% discount during Flipkart Realme Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme 8i (Space Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 15,999 ; MRP: Rs. 17,999 (11% off)

Realme 8i is available at 11% discount during Flipkart Realme Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme 9 Pro+ 5G (Sunrise Blue, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 26,999 ; MRP: Rs. 29,999 (10% off)

Realme 9 Pro+ 5G is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Realme Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 26,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme C35 (Glowing Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 11,999 ; MRP: Rs. 13,999 (14% off)

Realme C35 is available at 14% discount during Flipkart Realme Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,999 onwards during the sale.