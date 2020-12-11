For Quick Alerts
Flipkart POCO Days Sale: Offers On POCO M2, Poco M2 Pro, POCO X2, Poco C3 And More
Features
oi-Harish Kumar
By Harish Kumar
|
Flipkart keeps hosting attractive sales on a timely basis. The latest one that the e-commerce retailer is hosting now is the Poco Days sale. This sale lasts for four days from December 11 to December 14. Similar to the other sales, this one also offers enticing deals and discounts on a slew of Poco smartphones.
If you choose to buy Poco smartphones during the Flipkart Poco Days sale, then you will get Rs. 2,500 discount on some of these offerings. There are other offers such as no-cost EMI payment and more. Check out the Poco Days offers you can avail until December 14.
23% Off On POCO M2
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 400 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor (Dual 2GHz Cortex-A75 + Hexa 1.8GHz 6x Cortex-A55 CPUs) with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12
- 13MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, LED flash, 8MP 118.2° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP depth and 5MP 4cm macro camera with f/2.4 aperture
- 8MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor, IR sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
23% Off On Poco M2 Pro
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ LCD DotDisplay with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 11
- 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
21% Off On POCO X2
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB
- Android 10 with MIUI 11
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera + 2MP secondary camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (Typical) / 4400mAh (Minimum) battery
30% Off On Poco C3
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen
- 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 12
- 13MP Rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
