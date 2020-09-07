ENGLISH

    Flipkart Qualcomm Snapdragon Days Sale Discounts On Powerful Smartphones

    By
    |

    The e-commerce portal Flipkart is hosting the Qualcomm Snapdragon Days sale that will go on from September 7 to September 10. During the four-day sale, the online retailer will be providing a slew of enticing offers and deals on some of the best-selling smartphones that use the Snapdragon chipsets. In addition to the actual discount, there will be an exchange discount and offers on prepaid payments.

    Flipkart Qualcomm Snapdragon Days Sale Discounts On Powerful Smartphones
     

    Having said that, here we have listed these smartphones that will be sold under discount on Flipkart. Check out the same and decide a device that you would like to upgrade to.

    Redmi K20

    Redmi K20

    Redmi K20 is available starting from Rs. 21,999 and comes with a pop-up selfie camera sensor, a Snapdragon 730 SoC, and a triple-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor. There is an exchange discount of Rs. 2,000 on the smartphone.

    Realme X2 Pro

    Realme X2 Pro

    Realme X2 Pro bestows a high refresh rate AMOLED display, a versatile camera arrangement and support for 50W Dart Charge support. With flagship-level specifications, this smartphone is available with an exchange discount of Rs. 4,000.

    POCO X2
     

    POCO X2

    Poco X2 featuring a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP primary sensor, a 4500mAh battery battery, a Snapdragon 730G processor and other notable aspects is available with 7% discount on Flipkart.

    Vivo Z1 Pro

    Vivo Z1 Pro

    Vivo Z1 Pro flaunts a triple-camera arrangement at the rear with a 16MP primary sensor and a 32MP selfie camera sensor. It comes with a 5000mAh battery, a Snapdragon 712 SoC and more. You can get up to 14% discount on this smartphone via Flipkart.

    Moto Razr

    Moto Razr

    Moto Razr, the foldable smartphone is available for Rs. 94,999 via Flipkart. This smartphone bestows a 6.2-inch main display and a secondary quick view display. This smartphone can be bought with an additional exchange discount of Rs. 30,000 via the e-commerce portal.

    Vivo Z1x

    Vivo Z1x

    You can get the Vivo Z1x with a 4500mAh battery along with 22.5W Flash Charge support, triple rear cameras and a 32MP selfie camera sensor is available on Flipkart with a 24% discount.

    Oppo A9 2020

    Oppo A9 2020

    Oppo A9 2020 makes use of a 48MP quad-camera setup at the rear, a Snapdragon chipset and a 5000mAh battery among other highlights. Now, you can avail this smartphone from Vivo at 26% discount on Flipkart.

    Realme X

    Realme X

    The Realme X is available on Flipkart with a whopping Rs. 17,000 discount on exchange offer. The other aspects include a Snapdragon 710 SoC, a pop-up camera setup, a 6.53-inch display and more.

    Samsung Galaxy A71

    Samsung Galaxy A71

    Samsung Galaxy A71 featuring a 64MP quad-camera setup at the rear, a 4500mAh battery, and a 6.7-inch FHD+ display is available at 11% discount during the ongoing Flipkart sale.

    OPPO A52

    OPPO A52

    OPPO A52 features a 6.5-inch FHD+ display, expandable storage space, a 5000mAh battery and a Snapdragon 665 SoC. This smartphone from Oppo can be purchased at 15% discount during the Flipkart sale.

    Vivo Y50

    Vivo Y50

    Vivo Y50 is available on Flipkart Qualcomm Days sale along with a discount offer of 10%. Head on to the e-commerce portal to buy this smartphone at the right time.

    Vivo X50

    Vivo X50

    Vivo X50 arrives with a 48MP quad-camera setup at the rear, a 6.56-inch FHD+ E3 Super AMOLED display, and a 4020mAh battery and can be obtained for 12% discount.

    Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

    Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

    Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite comes with a 48MP quad-camera setup at the rear, a 32MP selfie camera sensor, a 4500mAh battery and a Snapdragon 855 SoC along with 2% discount.

    5% Off On Realme X3 SuperZoom

    5% Off On Realme X3 SuperZoom

    Realme X3 SuperZoom with a capable FHD+ display, a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP dual camera sensor. It is available on Flipkart at a discounted rate of 5%.

    Vivo X50 Pro

    Vivo X50 Pro

    Vivo X50 Pro has been launched with 6.56-inch FHD+ 90Hz display, an octap-core Snapdragon 765G SoC, a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor and more at 9% exchange discount.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 8, 2020, 4:00 [IST]
