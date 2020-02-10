Flipkart Realme Days Sale Provides Attractive Discounts On Smartphones

Offers on these phones include 10% instant discount on credit cards and EMI transactions, 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, extra discounts, bigger exchange offers, and more.

Realme 5 Pro

The handset is available for sales in three storage variants. And the price goes Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM, Rs. 12,999 for 6GB RAM/64GB ROM, and Rs. 14,999 for 8GB RAM/128GB ROM.

Realme C2

It is shipped with a 4,000mAh battery. And, it is available for purchase from Rs. 5,999 for 2GB RAM and 32GB ROM options. While its top-end variant of 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM is priced at Rs. 6,999.

Realme X2 Pro

The handset is laced up with plenty of amazing features. It carries the fastest ever 50W VOOC Super VOOC Flash Charge technology, refueling the phone in fewer minutes. Its 6GB RAM and 64GB ROM option is available from Rs. 27,999.

Realme 5

Its highlight is the use of quad rear cameras. The price of the handset starts from Rs. 8,499 and 10,499 for 3GB RAM/32GB ROM and 4GB RAM/64GB ROM options, respectively.

Realme 3

The smartphone sports a 16MP pop-up camera. You can get the device from Rs. 7,499. Even other features of the phone are too enticing to go through at such a given price tag.

Realme XT

The handset's prime feature is the incorporation of a 64MP quad rear camera. It is available for sales from Rs. 15,999/Rs. 16,999/Rs. 18,999 for 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM/6GB RAM + 64GB ROM/8GB RAM + 128GB ROM, respectively.

Realme X

It flaunts a 16MP pop-up camera with which you can capture images of a wider group with great accuracy. Under the sales, you can get the phone from Rs. 14,999 for its base variant of 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM.

Realme 3 Pro

The mobile phone is equipped with a massive 4,245 mAh battery capacity. It is available for sales from Rs. 9,999 for the given variant. It was earlier priced at Rs. 15,999.

Realme 5S

The handset's prime selling feature is the use of 48MP quad rear cameras. It comes at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM option, and Rs. 10,999 for 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM variant.

Realme 2 Pro

The three subsequent price figures for the handset are available at Rs. 7,999 for 4GB RAM/64GB ROM, Rs. 9,999 for 6GB RAM/64GB ROM, and 11,999 for 8GB RAM/128GB ROM options.

Realme 3i

The device comes with the support of a 4,230mAh battery. It is available for purchase from Rs. 6,999 for 3GB and 32GB ROM and Rs. 7,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM variants.

Realme X2

It features a 64MP quad rear camera setup, which is a highlighting feature of the phone. Its base variant of 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM is available from Rs. 16,999. The phone's other two variants are also available for sales that you can see at Flipkart's website.