Flipkart Realme Fest: Discount Offers On Realme Smartphones
Realme smartphones are Flipkart exclusive devices, and the Oppo's spin-off brand is known for offering entry-level, mid-range, and high-end flagship 5G smartphone. Flipkart has now come up with a sale called Flipkart Realme Fest, where, the brand is offering stellar discounts on most of the Realme smartphones, including the recently launched Realme X3.
Flipkart Realme Fest will start on 28th July and will last up to 31st July. During these days, every Realme smartphone that is currently on sale will be available at a lower price. And here are some of the Realme smartphones for every budget.
Realme 5
During the sale period, the Realme 5 will be available for Rs. 11,999 and this smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC.
Realme 5i
The Realme 5i will retail for Rs. 10,999 and this device offers a 6.52-inch display and is also based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC.
Realme 6
The Realme 6 with a 90Hz high refresh rate screen will be available for Rs. 15,999 and this phone will offer a gaming-centric processor and a dedicated microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.
Realme 6 Pro
The Realme 6 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC and this device also has a 90Hz refresh rate screen. With all these features, the smartphone retails for Rs. 17,999.
Realme C2
The Realme C2 is a budget smartphone and it comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage with a modern-looking water-drop style display. All this is available for a starting price of Rs. 6,999.
Realme X2 Pro
The Realme X2 Pro is the latest flagship smartphone from the company, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC and this smartphone retails for Rs. 31,999 and offers 8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage with an AMOLED display, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.
Realme X2
The Realme X2 is a mid-range gaming smartphone, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and this device also ships with an AMOLED display along with an in-display fingerprint sensor for Rs. 22,999 the smartphone offers 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.
Realme C3
The Realme C3 is a dual-camera budget smartphone and is based on the MediaTek Helio G70 processor with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage and will cost Rs. 8,999 during Flipkart Realme Fest.
Realme X
The Realme X is the first and the only smartphone from the company with a pop-up selfie camera. This device offers a bezel-less AMOLED display and supports fast charging via the USB Type-C port and currently retails for Rs. 15,999.
Realme C11
The Realme C11 retails for Rs. 7,499 and this smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage during the sale.
Realme X50 Pro
The Realme X50 Pro is the first 5G smartphone from the company in India, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and the smartphone offers 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage for Rs. 41,999.
Realme X3 Super Zoom
The Realme X3 Super Zoom with a dedicated periscope zoom lens costs Rs. 27,999 and offers 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. This phone is based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC with a 120Hz refresh rate display.
