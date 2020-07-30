ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Flipkart Realme Fest: Discount Offers On Realme Smartphones

    By
    |

    Realme smartphones are Flipkart exclusive devices, and the Oppo's spin-off brand is known for offering entry-level, mid-range, and high-end flagship 5G smartphone. Flipkart has now come up with a sale called Flipkart Realme Fest, where, the brand is offering stellar discounts on most of the Realme smartphones, including the recently launched Realme X3.

    Flipkart Realme Fest
     

    Flipkart Realme Fest will start on 28th July and will last up to 31st July. During these days, every Realme smartphone that is currently on sale will be available at a lower price. And here are some of the Realme smartphones for every budget.

    Realme 5

    Realme 5

    During the sale period, the Realme 5 will be available for Rs. 11,999 and this smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC.

    Realme 5i

    Realme 5i

    The Realme 5i will retail for Rs. 10,999 and this device offers a 6.52-inch display and is also based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC.

    Realme 6
     

    Realme 6

    The Realme 6 with a 90Hz high refresh rate screen will be available for Rs. 15,999 and this phone will offer a gaming-centric processor and a dedicated microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

    Realme 6 Pro

    Realme 6 Pro

    The Realme 6 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC and this device also has a 90Hz refresh rate screen. With all these features, the smartphone retails for Rs. 17,999.

    Realme C2

    Realme C2

    The Realme C2 is a budget smartphone and it comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage with a modern-looking water-drop style display. All this is available for a starting price of Rs. 6,999.

    Realme X2 Pro

    Realme X2 Pro

    The Realme X2 Pro is the latest flagship smartphone from the company, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC and this smartphone retails for Rs. 31,999 and offers 8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage with an AMOLED display, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

    Realme X2

    Realme X2

    The Realme X2 is a mid-range gaming smartphone, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and this device also ships with an AMOLED display along with an in-display fingerprint sensor for Rs. 22,999 the smartphone offers 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

    Realme C3

    Realme C3

    The Realme C3 is a dual-camera budget smartphone and is based on the MediaTek Helio G70 processor with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage and will cost Rs. 8,999 during Flipkart Realme Fest.

    Realme X

    Realme X

    The Realme X is the first and the only smartphone from the company with a pop-up selfie camera. This device offers a bezel-less AMOLED display and supports fast charging via the USB Type-C port and currently retails for Rs. 15,999.

    Realme C11

    Realme C11

    The Realme C11 retails for Rs. 7,499 and this smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage during the sale.

    Realme X50 Pro

    Realme X50 Pro

    The Realme X50 Pro is the first 5G smartphone from the company in India, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and the smartphone offers 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage for Rs. 41,999.

    Realme X3 Super Zoom

    Realme X3 Super Zoom

    The Realme X3 Super Zoom with a dedicated periscope zoom lens costs Rs. 27,999 and offers 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. This phone is based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC with a 120Hz refresh rate display.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Thursday, July 30, 2020, 15:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 30, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X