    Flipkart Realme Sale 2020 Offers: Buy Realme Smartphones On Heavy Discount

    By
    |

    "Realme Sale 2020" is the first scheme in 2020, Flipkart is offering, for Realme devices. The sales bring some valuable offers on Realme phones. The sales starts from January 2nd and will run till January 5th 2020. Check out a list of some devices below.

    Flipkart Realme Sale 2020
     

    Offers are 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, 10% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, exchange offers, and extra discounts.

    The users will also get 1-year warranty on phones and 6-months warranty on accessories.

    Realme 3i

    Realme 3i

    The highly popular entry-level smartphone is available at Rs. 6,999 for 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM memory options. The handset is powered by the MediaTek Helio P60SoC.

    Realme C2

    Realme C2

    The handset makes use of the MediaTek Helio P22 processor and the price for the device is available from Rs. 5,999. You will get up to Rs. 5,900 off on exchange and an extra Rs. 2,000 discount on buying the phone from Flipkart.

    Realme 3
     

    Realme 3

    Priced at Rs. 7,499 for 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM storage options. On buying the device on Flipkart, you will get an extra Rs. 3,500 discounts.

    Realme X2 Pro

    Realme X2 Pro

    The phone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 855Plus SoC, paired with 6GB RAM and 64GB HDD memory options. It is priced for Rs. 27,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB ROM memory.

    Realme 5

    Realme 5

    The handset is available with an extra discount of Rs. 2,000 and it can be availed with standard EMI options. It comes with an HD+ display and Snapdragon 665 SoC.

    Realme XT

    Realme XT

    It is equipped with the Snapdragon 712 SoC, offering a seamless performance. Other highlights include a 64MP quad rear camera setup option, an FHD+ display and 4,000mAh battery.

    Realme X

    Realme X

    The smartphone can be obtained with an EMI starting from Rs. 1,250 per month. You will also get up to Rs. 11,850 off on exchange offer.

    Realme 5s

    Realme 5s

    The phone is available with up to Rs. 10,150 off and 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card. It features a 5,000mAh battery, quad rear cameras, and Snapdragon 665 processor.

    Realme 5 Pro

    Realme 5 Pro

    Realme 5 Pro price starts from Rs. 13,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM memory options. On purchasing the device, you will not only get up to Rs. 11,850 off on exchange and an extra Rs. 1,000 off.

    Realme 2 Pro

    Realme 2 Pro

    The smartphone comes with dual rear cameras, 3,500mAh battery, and an FHD+ display. It is priced at Rs. 9,999 for 6GB RAM and 64GB ROM options.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 2, 2020, 15:42 [IST]
