Flipkart Realme Youth Days Sale 2020: Great Offers And Discounts On Realme Smartphones

During the sale, buyers can get up to 60% discount on a slew of Realme smartphones, no-cost EMI, additional discount on exchange, and more. Take a look at the Realme Youth Day offers on smartphones available via Flipkart from below.

Realme X

Realme X bestows a 6.53-inch with a FHD+ resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, the octa-core Snapdragon 710 SoC teamed up with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage space, a dual-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, a 16MP pop-up selfie camera, and a 3765mAh battery with support for 20W fast-charging technology.

Realme X2 Pro

Realme X2 Pro adorns a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate, an octa-core Snapdragon 855+ SoC, up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage space, a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, a 16MP selfie camera sensor, and a 4000mAh battery with support for 50W Super VOOC fast charging support.

Realme 6 Pro

Realme 6 Pro flaunts a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with a FHD+ resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection, an octa-core Snapdragon 720G teamed up with 8GB RAM and up to 12GB storage space, a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, a dual-camera setup at the front and a 4300mAh battery with 30W fast charging VOOC 4.0 support.

Realme X50 Pro

Realme X50 Pro makes use of a Super AMOLED display of 6.44 inches with FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate, an octa-core Snapdragon 865 SoC, up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage space, a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, 32MP + 8MP dual selfie camera sensors, and a 4200mAh battery with 65W fast charging SuperDart Flash Charge technology.

Realme 6i

Realme 6i flaunts a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, an octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T chipset clubbed with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space, a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, Android 10 topped with Realme UI, and a 4,000 mAh battery with 30W flash charge fast-charging support.

Realme X3

Realme X3 makes use of a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a fast 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 455 SoC teamed up with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space, a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, dual selfie cameras with 16MP and 8MP sensors, and a 4,200 mAh battery with 30W Dart Charge fast-charging technology.

Realme X3 SuperZoom

Realme X3 SuperZoom flaunts a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM, a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, Android 10 topped with Realme UI, and a 4,200 mAh battery with support for 30W Dart Charge fast-charging technology.

Realme C3

The Realme C3 is one of the affordable smartphones with a 6.52-inch HD+ display, an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, Android 10 topped with Realme UI, a dual-camera setup at the rear, a 5MP selfie camera sensor, and a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 10W charging.

Realme 5 Pro

Realme 5 Pro comes fitted with a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with a waterdrop notch, a 90.6% screen-to-body ratio, a quad-camera with a 48MP primary Sony sensor, a 4035mAh battery with a VOOC 3.0 fast charging support that can charge the device up to 55% in just 30 minutes.