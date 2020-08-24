Just In
Flipkart Realme Youth Days Sale 2020: Great Offers And Discounts On Realme Smartphones
Realme has announced the Realme Youth Days Sale offers that will be hosted from from August 24 to August 28. The discounts and offers will be available online via Realme.com, Flipkart, and Amazon apart from the offline stores. During the five-day sale, there will be attractive discounts and offers on a slew of product categories such as smartphones, TWS earphones, fitness trackers, and accessories.
During the sale, buyers can get up to 60% discount on a slew of Realme smartphones, no-cost EMI, additional discount on exchange, and more. Take a look at the Realme Youth Day offers on smartphones available via Flipkart from below.
Realme X
Realme X bestows a 6.53-inch with a FHD+ resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, the octa-core Snapdragon 710 SoC teamed up with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage space, a dual-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, a 16MP pop-up selfie camera, and a 3765mAh battery with support for 20W fast-charging technology.
Realme X2 Pro
Realme X2 Pro adorns a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate, an octa-core Snapdragon 855+ SoC, up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage space, a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, a 16MP selfie camera sensor, and a 4000mAh battery with support for 50W Super VOOC fast charging support.
Realme 6 Pro
Realme 6 Pro flaunts a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with a FHD+ resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection, an octa-core Snapdragon 720G teamed up with 8GB RAM and up to 12GB storage space, a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, a dual-camera setup at the front and a 4300mAh battery with 30W fast charging VOOC 4.0 support.
Realme X50 Pro
Realme X50 Pro makes use of a Super AMOLED display of 6.44 inches with FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate, an octa-core Snapdragon 865 SoC, up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage space, a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, 32MP + 8MP dual selfie camera sensors, and a 4200mAh battery with 65W fast charging SuperDart Flash Charge technology.
Realme 6i
Realme 6i flaunts a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, an octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T chipset clubbed with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space, a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, Android 10 topped with Realme UI, and a 4,000 mAh battery with 30W flash charge fast-charging support.
Realme X3
Realme X3 makes use of a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a fast 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 455 SoC teamed up with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space, a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, dual selfie cameras with 16MP and 8MP sensors, and a 4,200 mAh battery with 30W Dart Charge fast-charging technology.
Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom flaunts a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM, a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, Android 10 topped with Realme UI, and a 4,200 mAh battery with support for 30W Dart Charge fast-charging technology.
Realme C3
The Realme C3 is one of the affordable smartphones with a 6.52-inch HD+ display, an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, Android 10 topped with Realme UI, a dual-camera setup at the rear, a 5MP selfie camera sensor, and a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 10W charging.
Realme 5 Pro
Realme 5 Pro comes fitted with a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with a waterdrop notch, a 90.6% screen-to-body ratio, a quad-camera with a 48MP primary Sony sensor, a 4035mAh battery with a VOOC 3.0 fast charging support that can charge the device up to 55% in just 30 minutes.
