Flipkart Republic Day sale: Special discounts you can get on Samsung smartphones

    Flipkart's Republic Day sale looks superb for Samsung smartphones. As these handsets now can be purchased at special discounts and other attractive deals. You can take a look into our list of few devices. These handsets also have features which can take your multitasking up to the next level.

    Flipkart Republic Day sale: Special discounts on Samsung smartphones

     

    The offers which you can get on these devices are 10% instant discount on SBI credit cards, no cost EMI option, better exchange and cashback deals, and more. Users can get 80% Buyback Value of Rs 11200. Also, you can purchase the Buyback Guarantee policy at Re. 1 Only, 5% extra off with Axis bank buzz credit card and more. You can secure your phone from damages or defects at just Rs. 70. The portal comes with new as well as older launched Samsung handsets.

    You can also find 2019's biggest Honor launches, blockbuster deals on Oppo F9, Poco F1 and more etc. You also can find unprecedented offers on the newer as well as older iPhones.

    Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (MRP: Rs 64,900, Discount Price: 52,900)

    Key Specs

    • 6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
    • Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor
    • 6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Dual SIM
    • Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • Iris Scanner
    • Fingerprint
    • 3500 MAh Battery

    Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus(MRP: Rs 53,990 , Discount Price: Rs 34,990)

    Key Specs

    • 6.2 inch Quad HD+ Display
    • 4 GB RAM
    • 64 GB ROM
    • Expandable Upto 256 GB
    • 12MP Rear Camera and 8MP Front Camera
    • Exynos 8895 Octa Core 2.3GHz Processor
    • 3500 mAh Battery

     

    Samsung Galaxy Note9 (MRP: Rs 73,600 , Discount Price: Rs 67,900)

    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 516ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with Adreno 630 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 512GB storage (UFS 2.1)
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP primary rear camera and 12MP secondary rear camera with f/2.4 aperture
    • 8MP auto focus front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery

    Samsung Galaxy A7(MRP: Rs 25,600, Discount Price: Rs 18,990)

    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display
    • Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
    • 4 GB RAM with 64GB / 128 GB Storage
    • 6GB RAM with 128GB storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 24MP rear camera and 8MP 120° Ultra Wide camera and 5MP camera
    • 24MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3300mAh battery

    Samsung Galaxy on6(MRP: Rs 15,490, Discount Price: Rs 9,990)

    Key Specs

    • 5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5:9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery

    Samsung Galaxy S8(MRP: Rs 49,990, Discount Price: Rs 30,990)

    Key Specs

    • 5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
    • Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor
    • 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Dual SIM
    • Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • Iris Scanner
    • Fingerprint
    • IP68
    • 3000 MAh Battery

    Story first published: Saturday, January 19, 2019, 12:19 [IST]
