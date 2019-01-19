Flipkart Republic Day sale: Special discounts you can get on Samsung smartphones

Flipkart's Republic Day sale looks superb for Samsung smartphones. As these handsets now can be purchased at special discounts and other attractive deals. You can take a look into our list of few devices. These handsets also have features which can take your multitasking up to the next level.

The offers which you can get on these devices are 10% instant discount on SBI credit cards, no cost EMI option, better exchange and cashback deals, and more. Users can get 80% Buyback Value of Rs 11200. Also, you can purchase the Buyback Guarantee policy at Re. 1 Only, 5% extra off with Axis bank buzz credit card and more. You can secure your phone from damages or defects at just Rs. 70. The portal comes with new as well as older launched Samsung handsets.

You can also find 2019's biggest Honor launches, blockbuster deals on Oppo F9, Poco F1 and more etc. You also can find unprecedented offers on the newer as well as older iPhones.

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (MRP: Rs 64,900, Discount Price: 52,900) Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor

6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

Fingerprint

3500 MAh Battery Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus(MRP: Rs 53,990 , Discount Price: Rs 34,990) Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 6.2 inch Quad HD+ Display

4 GB RAM

64 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 256 GB

12MP Rear Camera and 8MP Front Camera

Exynos 8895 Octa Core 2.3GHz Processor

3500 mAh Battery Samsung Galaxy Note9 (MRP: Rs 73,600 , Discount Price: Rs 67,900) Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

6.4-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 516ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with Adreno 630 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 512GB storage (UFS 2.1)

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP primary rear camera and 12MP secondary rear camera with f/2.4 aperture

8MP auto focus front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A7(MRP: Rs 25,600, Discount Price: Rs 18,990) Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display

Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

4 GB RAM with 64GB / 128 GB Storage

6GB RAM with 128GB storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

24MP rear camera and 8MP 120° Ultra Wide camera and 5MP camera

24MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery Samsung Galaxy on6(MRP: Rs 15,490, Discount Price: Rs 9,990) Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5:9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Samsung Galaxy S8(MRP: Rs 49,990, Discount Price: Rs 30,990) Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

Fingerprint

IP68

3000 MAh Battery