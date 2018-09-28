Flipkart's 'The Big Billion Day Sale' deals: Get discounts on smartphones, laptops and more

Related Articles
- Xiaomi Mi Luggage officially launched in India for Rs 2,999 with TSA approved lock
-
- Xiaomi Mi Home Security camera 360 officially launched for Rs 2,699 with night vision support
- Myntra Insider Loyalty program: Get reward points on shopping and more
- Flipkart acquires Israeli-based company Upstream Commerce
- MSI launches PS42 professional laptop: Price, specs and more
- MotorolaOne Power will launch as a Flipkart Exclusive: Launch on 24th of September
Flipkart has once again generated a tremendous buzz in the market with its one of the sought after scheme called as "The Big Billion Day Sale". This large scale systematic plan is known among users for its spectacular affordable deals on smartphones, laptops, electronics and more. Even this time also the company has lots to offer. Therefore, your anticipatory desire is going to get quenched with the purchasing of these products, that are now available at great discounts.
The E-commerce company offers up to 80% off on gadgets and accessories, up to 80% on TVs and appliances, up to 80% on smart devices and more. If you are a fashion freak, the company too has plenty of offers in this section.
You can get up to 90% off on some of these products. There are several other products related to home and furniture, beauty, toys, sports and more- which can be availed with much better discount in the form of 50-90% off.
In addition, the users will get 10% instant discount with HDFC Bank debit/credit cards and EMI transactions, and great Exchange offers, Extended warranty. There is also no cost EMI option and various other good bids, that you can get on these merchandises. Importantly, the sale will exist from 10th to 14th October, 2018.
We have also explained about the related offers of these products below, just take a look in case you are planning for something big.
CRAZY DEALS
New deals every 8 hours.
Under this, you can get to know the latest deals of few products every 8 hours. In this way, you will always remain updated with the current availability of various wares.
MAHA PRICE DROP
Up to Extra 20% off for limited hours.
Nothing can be more exciting than this, as you can get the best discounted price option with up to 20% off on some products. It is mandatory to know that this offer will remain only for limited hours. So, make the best use of it before you miss this chance.
RUSH HOUR
Extra discounts for first 2 hours only.
As a part of rush hour deal, you are going to get extra discounts on your favourite merchandises. But, you must note that this deal will be applicable only for first 2 hours.
FLASH SALE
120 hours. 120 deals.
The flash sale brings along 120 different deals on various wares, which will be liable for the complete 120 hours. This sale will surely make you an opportunist for looking forward to avail a couple of products.
Offer on MOBILES
Jaw dropping deals.
The users can purchase several mobiles at some jaw dropping deals. These deals include- Buyback guarantee, great Exchange offers, 10% Instant Discount on Mastercard for First Online Payment, 5% off on EMI transactions with HDFC Bank credit cards, and Extra 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card. You can have the latest to older phones from brands like Nokia, Oppo, OnePlus, Samsung, Apple etc.
FASHION
Upto 90% Off.
This portal adds some great benefits to its segment called "Fashion". You can get branded clothes, shoes, cosmetics, accessories etc. - with up to 90% off. Beside, you can get extra 10% off on these goods only on 10th October, get extra Rs. 1,000 off on purchases of worth Rs. 5,000, and get 10% cash back on payments via PhonePe. Some of the brands available are Levis, Lavie, Flying Machine, Rado, Nike, and many many more.
TVs & Appliances
Upto 80% Off.
The consumers can buy these products with up to 80% off. You can buy a 55-inch TV at price of 43-inch TV. You get the lowest prices ever on 20K+ small appliances. You can avail some fully automatic washing machines at a respective price option of semi-automatic, 500L refrigerator at a price of 400L, Split AC at a price of Window AC, and more. As blockbuster offers, you can have the MI LED Smart TV 4PRO which is also the world's thinnest Android TV, and can get better discount rates on other home appliances.
GADGETS & ACCESSORIES
Upto 80% off.
You can get certain gadgets and accessories with up to 80% off. Also, you can avail some laptops with up to Rs. 50,000 off. The famous brands include- Dell, Apple, Lenovo and more. While, there are some gadgets also which have plenty of things to offer.
You can get headphones and speakers with lowest prices ever. Even you can purchase power banks at good offers from the brands such as MI, Philips and Samsung. You can purchase tablets with up to 50% off/ up to Rs. 20,000 off, smart watches like the Apple and Fitbit with up to 50% off, gaming consoles at great discounts, and plenty more.
HOME & FURNITURE
50-90% Off.
These products can be bought with up to 50-90% off. You can have diyas, lights and more from Rs. 99, kitchen essentials from Rs. 49, living room furniture from Rs. 999, and more. You are going to get a complete home makeover at just Rs. 599. Besides, there are other top 5 reasons that will make this deal valuable.
You have Jackpot deals under which you can get up to 90% off on beds, bedsheets and more. You can get branded products like Prestige, HomeTown, BOSCH and Bombay Dyeing at 40-70% off. You can buy products under Rs. 99. You have a couple of durable furniture with EMI starting from Rs. 500/month. Lastly, it is the festive decor under which you can have showpieces, gifts and more from Rs. 99- Rs. 999.
BEAUTY, TOYS, SPORTS & MORE
50-90% Off.
You can buy these products with up to 50-90% off. Interestingly, if you shop Maybelline, you might get a chance to win a trip to New York. In case you shop from L'Oreal, you might also get a chance to meet with the gorgeous Aishwarya Rai. Besides, if you shop from Park Avenue, you can win a Maruti Baleno. You can also win a MakemyTrip voucher on some other products. There are some toys, sports and more which too come with much greater schemes.
FROM THE HOUSE OF FLIPKART
Upto 70% Off.
You can buy some durable furniture products and other goods with up to 70% off. There are much more things that you can get at amazing deals. So, be in touch with whatsoever updates that the company might come up with.