Best affordable smartphones under Rs 6,999: Redmi 6A, Realme C1, Nokia 2.1, Galaxy J2 Core and more

Related Articles
- OnePlus 6T to employ a 3700mAh battery, hints leaked image
-
- Xiaomi Mi Home Security camera 360 officially launched for Rs 2,699 with night vision support
- Realme 2 Pro review: A capable mid-tier smartphone that won’t disappoint you
- Realme C1 with dual cameras and AI Face Unlock launched for Rs. 6,999
- Xiaomi Mi TV 4 Pro, Mi TV 4A Pro & Mi TV 4C Pro officially launched: Price starts at Rs 14,999
- Nokia 6.1 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus vs Oppo A5 vs Honor 9N vs other mid-range smartphones
An affordable smartphone is the one which every common user would like to have. There is a large section of people in India, who hates spending huge amount of money on expensive handsets. Keeping only generic but useful features in mind, the users prefer some of the best cheaper phones. Therefore, we have shared a list of these handsets which are priced under Rs. 6,999.
Few of the important attributes catered by these inexpensive smartphones include- HD+ 18:9 display, smooth performance of 12nm processor with no lags, better battery backup, Android Oreo (Go edition) that delivers a great performance etc.
Some other devices use Sony IMX258 sensor which captures good details in landscapes. Besides, you get a bunch of Amazon apps pre-installed, including Alexa, Kindle, Amazon Music, Amazon Shopping and Prime Video.
In the list you will also see some Indian smartphones like the Lava Z61 that comes with 'Sharp Click' technology, which claims to capture even the smallest details. Its battery is supported with AI technology that monitors the phone's battery consumption and also shuts down apps running in the background that the user hasn't touched for a while. There are couple more indigenous mobiles that too have lot of interesting things to offer.
Xiaomi Redmi 6A (Price: Rs 5,999)
Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi 6A
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1000:1 Contrast ratio
- 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
- 2GB RAM, 16GB / 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery
RealMe C1 (Price: Rs 6,990)
Best Price of RealMe C1
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh (typical) built-in battery
Coolpad Mega 5A (Price: Rs 6,999)
Best Price of Coolpad Mega 5A
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 aspect ratio 2.5D Curved Glass display
- 1.3GHz Quad-core Spreadtrum SC9850K processor with Mali 400 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) OS
- Dual SIM
- 8MP autofocus rear camera and secondary 0.3MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2500mAh battery
Nokia 2.1 (Price: Rs 6,949)
Best Price of Nokia 2.1
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display, anti-fingerprint coating
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
- 1GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition), upgradable to Android P
- Dual SIM
- 8MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4100mAh battery
Infinix Smart 2 (Price: Rs 5,999)
Best Price of Infinix Smart 2
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio
- 1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128 with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with XOS 3.3
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with Dual LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3050mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (Price: Rs 6,190)
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J2 Core
Key Specs
- 5-inch (540 x 960 pixels) qHD TFT display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Exynos 7570 14nm processor with Mali-T720 MP1 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2600mAh battery
Lava Z61 (Price: Rs 5,750)
Best Price of Lava Z61
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.5GHz Quad-core processor
- 1GB / 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) Go Edition / Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP auto focus rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Lava Z50 (Price: Rs 4,100)
Best Price of Lava Z50
Key Specs
- 4.5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.1GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737M with Mali-T720 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) Go Edition
- Dual SIM
- 5 MP rear cameras with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2000mAh battery
10.or D2
Best Price of 10.or D2
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ IPS 2.5D curved glass display with 400 nits brightness, Anti-fingerprint coating
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3200mAh (typical) / 3140mAh (minimum)
iVooMi i2 Lite
Best Price of iVooMi i2 Lite
Key Specs
- 5.45 inch HD+ Display
- Android Oreo 8.1
- 2 GB RAM
- 16 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 128 GB
- 13MP + 2MP | 8MP Front Camera
- MTK6739 Quad Core 1.5 GHz Processor
- Dual Active 4G VoLTE SIM Support
- Facial Recognition/Unlock
- 4000 mAh Li-Polymer Battery
Tecno Camon iAce
Best Price of Tecno Camon iAce
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- HiOS based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with dual-LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Face unlock
- 4G VoLTE
- 3050mAh battery