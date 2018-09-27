Best affordable smartphones under Rs 6,999: Redmi 6A, Realme C1, Nokia 2.1, Galaxy J2 Core and more

An affordable smartphone is the one which every common user would like to have. There is a large section of people in India, who hates spending huge amount of money on expensive handsets. Keeping only generic but useful features in mind, the users prefer some of the best cheaper phones. Therefore, we have shared a list of these handsets which are priced under Rs. 6,999.

Few of the important attributes catered by these inexpensive smartphones include- HD+ 18:9 display, smooth performance of 12nm processor with no lags, better battery backup, Android Oreo (Go edition) that delivers a great performance etc.

Some other devices use Sony IMX258 sensor which captures good details in landscapes. Besides, you get a bunch of Amazon apps pre-installed, including Alexa, Kindle, Amazon Music, Amazon Shopping and Prime Video.

In the list you will also see some Indian smartphones like the Lava Z61 that comes with 'Sharp Click' technology, which claims to capture even the smallest details. Its battery is supported with AI technology that monitors the phone's battery consumption and also shuts down apps running in the background that the user hasn't touched for a while. There are couple more indigenous mobiles that too have lot of interesting things to offer.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A (Price: Rs 5,999) Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi 6A

Key Specs 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1000:1 Contrast ratio

2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU

2GB RAM, 16GB / 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery RealMe C1 (Price: Rs 6,990) Best Price of RealMe C1

Key Specs

6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4230mAh (typical) built-in battery Coolpad Mega 5A (Price: Rs 6,999) Best Price of Coolpad Mega 5A

Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 aspect ratio 2.5D Curved Glass display

1.3GHz Quad-core Spreadtrum SC9850K processor with Mali 400 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) OS

Dual SIM

8MP autofocus rear camera and secondary 0.3MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2500mAh battery Nokia 2.1 (Price: Rs 6,949) Best Price of Nokia 2.1

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display, anti-fingerprint coating

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU

1GB LPDDR3 RAM

8GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition), upgradable to Android P

Dual SIM

8MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4100mAh battery Infinix Smart 2 (Price: Rs 5,999) Best Price of Infinix Smart 2

Key Specs 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio

1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 128 with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with XOS 3.3

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera with Dual LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3050mAh battery Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (Price: Rs 6,190) Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J2 Core

Key Specs

5-inch (540 x 960 pixels) qHD TFT display

1.4GHz Quad-Core Exynos 7570 14nm processor with Mali-T720 MP1 GPU

1GB RAM

8GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition)

Dual SIM

8MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2600mAh battery Lava Z61 (Price: Rs 5,750) Best Price of Lava Z61

Key Specs 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

1.5GHz Quad-core processor

1GB / 2GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) Go Edition / Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

8MP auto focus rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Lava Z50 (Price: Rs 4,100) Best Price of Lava Z50

Key Specs

4.5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

1.1GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737M with Mali-T720 GPU

1GB RAM

8GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) Go Edition

Dual SIM

5 MP rear cameras with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2000mAh battery 10.or D2 Best Price of 10.or D2

Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ IPS 2.5D curved glass display with 400 nits brightness, Anti-fingerprint coating

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3200mAh (typical) / 3140mAh (minimum) iVooMi i2 Lite Best Price of iVooMi i2 Lite

Key Specs

5.45 inch HD+ Display

Android Oreo 8.1

2 GB RAM

16 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 128 GB

13MP + 2MP | 8MP Front Camera

MTK6739 Quad Core 1.5 GHz Processor

Dual Active 4G VoLTE SIM Support

Facial Recognition/Unlock

4000 mAh Li-Polymer Battery Tecno Camon iAce Best Price of Tecno Camon iAce

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display

1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

HiOS based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with dual-LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

Face unlock

4G VoLTE

3050mAh battery