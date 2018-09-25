Apple's First Dual SIM iPhone XS and XS Max vs Other High End Dual SIM Smartphones

The Cupertino giant Apple has raised yet another time the eyebrows of many users, with the launch of its two highly anticipated first dual SIM devices namely "iPhone XS" and "iPhone XS Max". These smartphones are coming in bundles of prizewinning features that make them unique.

Though the phones are expensive, both will come as a fruitful investment in terms of technical specs respectively. Nevertheless, there are some users who prefer other high end dual SIM devices as a secondary choice independently.

The simple reason is that they hate the idea of spending a lakh or more in a phone, and subsequently feel convenient with other premium phones whose not only price is much lower than that of iPhones, but also have a couple of amazing features which can hardly be seen in these two iPhones.

Both the iPhone XS and XS Max come with the bundled Lightning connector earbuds, which many people will choose to use. The devices are water-resistant to IP68 rating, an improvement on the X which means you can slosh them about in the bath or shower without a care, and there are dual speakers on the top and bottom of the devices.

There's a bunch of new camera software features that include a new 'Smart HDR' mode and the ability to adjust a photo's depth of field after it's been taken. They also claim to come with a screen of 60% better dynamic range, which should make your photos and videos appear more vivid.

While, you can have other high-end smartphone like the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 which houses some splendid set of features. It comes with a dual 12MP rear setup that has a dual-aperture technology, and can record Super Slow-Mo videos. There are stereo speakers and AR Emoji at back with some finer avatar customizations.

The mobile features new S Pen which is capable of performing Bluetooth-connected magic tricks from up to 30 feet away. It also charges quickly while embedded in the phone. This is the best Samsung phone you can buy when it comes to battery life. In a similar manner, there are few more devices which too come with spectacular attributes.

Here is a list of devices that you can refer for the best idea.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Best Price of Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Key Specs

6.4-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 516ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with Adreno 630 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 512GB storage (UFS 2.1)

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP primary rear camera and 12MP secondary rear camera

8MP auto focus front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Sony Xperia XZ2 Best Price of Sony Xperia XZ2

Key Specs

5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 Triluminos HDR Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 400GB via microSD card

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD0

Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)

19MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3180mAh Battery Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus Best Price of Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

Key Specs

6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor

6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

Fingerprint

IP68

3500 MAh Battery Samsung Galaxy S9 Best Price of Samsung Galaxy S9

Key Specs 5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor

4GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

3000 MAh Battery Huawei P20 Pro Best Price of Huawei P20 Pro

Key Specs

6.1-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor + i7 co-processor,Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, NPU

6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1

Dual SIM

40 MP + 20 MP + 8 MP rear camera

24MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging OPPO Find X Best Price of OPPO Find X

Key Specs

6.42-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19:5:9 aspect ratio Panoramic Arc display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2.5GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

8GB RAM, 256GB storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ColorOS 5.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP rear camera

25MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3,730mAh (typical) / 3645mAh (minimum) battery with VOOC flash charge fast charging HTC U11 Plus Best Price of HTC U11 Plus

Key Specs

6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Super LCD 6 display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2.45GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 Oreo with HTC Sense U.I

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP UltraPixel 3 rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3930mAh built-in battery with Quick Charge 3.0 Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Best Price of Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Key Specs

6.3-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 522ppi, 18.5:9 aspect ratio

Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 8895 processor with Mali-G71 MP20 GPU

6GB LPDDR4 RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP Dual Pixel rear camera secondary 12MP camera

8MP auto focus front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery Vivo NEX Best Price of Vivo NEX

Key Specs

6.59-inch (2316×1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.3:9 aspect ratio display, DCI-P3 color gamut

2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

8GB with 256GB / 128GB storage (NEX S)

6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP Dual PD rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

8MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture

In-display fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging OnePlus 6 Best Price of OnePlus 6

Key Specs

6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with DCI-P3 color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with OxygenOS 5.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery Blackberry KEY2 Best Price of Blackberry KEY2

Key Specs

4.5-inch (1620 x 1080 pixels) 3:2 display with 433 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

4-row Physical QWERTY backlit keyboard with capacitive touch

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Hybrid dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and12MP secondary rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor in space bar, Speed Key

4G VoLTE

3360mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 LG G7 Plus ThinQ Best Price of LG G7 Plus ThinQ

Key Specs

6.1-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright IPS Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with LG UX

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera and secondary 16MP camera

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0, Wireless charging