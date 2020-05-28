Just In
Flipkart Sale: Must Check Out Discount Offers On Premium Smartphones
Online retailers are one of the best platforms to shop, be it groceries or new gadgets. When it comes to smartphones, Flipkart offers a couple of discounts and price cuts that could benefit users. For instance, Flipkart is presently offering discounts on premium smartphones like Black Shark 2, OnePlus 7T, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, and so on.
Speaking of Samsung Galaxy smartphones, there are a couple of exciting offers on Flipkart for these devices. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is now available with four percent off and additional offers like no-cost EMI, and up to Rs. 17,250 off on exchange.
Similar offers are present for the Galaxy S20 Plus as well. Apart from these, the Samsung Galaxy S10 also has a 31 percent discount on Flipkart. The Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 Plus, Galaxy S8 Plus are also available at a discount on Flipkart presently.
Some of the other brands having a discount on Flipkart include Oppo, Black Shark, OnePlus, and iQOO. The Oppo Reno 10X Zoom comes with a 25 percent off with an additional Rs. 14,000 discount on Flipkart. Black Shark 2, one of the best gaming smartphones in the market is now available with a 30 percent discount on Flipkart.
Additionally, OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7T Pro are also available on discount on Flipkart, with up to seven percent off on the price tag. Another premium smartphone running with an offer is iQOO 3, which is now available with a 10 percent discount on Flipkart.
Additionally, all of these above-mentioned smartphones have benefits with bank offers on Flipkart. There is a five percent Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and an extra five percent discount with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card. Of course, some terms and conditions apply to these bank offers. Flipkart is also offering exchange benefits, which vary from smartphone brands and models.
29% Off On Black Shark 2
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 display with 108.9% DCI - P3 color gamut, 430 nits brightness
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 12MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
25% Off On OPPO Reno 10x Zoom
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.6-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 13MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4065mAh (typical) battery
2% Off On OnePlus 7T
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.55-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 16MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3800mAh battery
10% Off On iQOO 3
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.44 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display
- 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 13MP + 13MP + 2MP Quad Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- In-Display Fingerprint Sensor
- 5G/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5
- 4440mAh Battery
4% Off On Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.9-inch Quad HD+ (3200 × 1440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X
- Infinity-O Display, HDR10+, 511 PPI, 120Hz refresh rate
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU
- 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 3.0) / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB storage (UFS 3.0)
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
- Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 108MP rear camera + 48MP + 12MP camera
- 40MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4,855mAh (minimum) battery
19% Off On Samsung Galaxy S10e
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.8 Inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 16MP Dual Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- 3100 MAh Battery
6% Off On Samsung Galaxy S20+
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.7 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display
- Octa Core Exynos 990/Snapdragon 865 Processor
- 12GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 64MP + 12MP + Depth Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- 4500 MAh Battery
25% Off On Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 4100 MAh Battery
10% Off On Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display
- Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 8895 processor with Mali-G71 MP20 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB LPDDR4 RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera
- 8MP auto focus front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
6% Off On OnePlus 7T Pro
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 16MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4080mAh battery
31% Off On Samsung Galaxy S10
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.1 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- 3400 MAh Battery
