Flipkart Samsung Carnival Offers Will Make You Want To Buy A Samsung Upgrade Your Smartphone

Offers are 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit debit card, extra discounts, exchange offers, and cashback offers. You will also get brand warranty of one year on smartphone and 6 months warranty on accessories.

Samsung Galaxy S10

The handset's 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM variant is priced at Rs. 54,990. The key features of the phone include a quad HD+ display and Exynos chipset.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

The handset price starts from Rs. 69,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB ROM memory options. The handset is available with an EMI starting from Rs. 7,778 per month.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

The smartphone comes at Rs. 79,999 with 5% off. You will get an extra Rs. 5,001 discounts, on buying the device. The prime highlight of the phone is the use of 12MP (Dual Aperture) + 12MP + 16MP + TOF rear cameras.

11% Off On Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

The handset's 12GB RAM and 1TB ROM variant is priced at Rs. 1,13,990. The key features of the phone include a quad HD+ display, dual front and dual rear cameras, and Exynos chipset.

Samsung Galaxy A50

The handset is available at Rs. 14,999 with 28% off. You can buy the device with an EMI starting from Rs. 1,250 per month. Also, get up to Rs. 11,850 off on exchange on buying the phone on Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

The highly popular smartphone is available at Rs. 29,999 for 6GB RAM and 64GB ROM memory options. The handset is powered by an Exynos 9810 SoC.

Samsung Galaxy S9

The handset makes use of the Exynos 9810 processor and the price for the device is available from Rs. 26,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM options. You will get up to Rs. 11,850 off on exchange and an extra Rs. 35,501 discounts on buying the phone from Flipkart.

Samsung A10

Priced at Rs. 7,990 for 2GB RAM and 32GB ROM storage options. It is available at an EMI from Rs. 377 per month. It comes with an HD+ display and 3,400mAh battery.

Samsung A20

The handset is available from Rs. 12,990 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM memory options. The handset is available in black, Deep Blue, gold, and red colors.

Samsung A30

The phone is powered by an Exynos 7904 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB HDD memory options. It is priced for Rs. 13,990 for the given memory options.

Samsung Galaxy A50

The smartphone can be purchased at Rs. 14,999 with 28% off. The handset features a Super AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, and 4,000mAh battery backup.

Samsung Galaxy A70

The handset comes with 6GB RAM, 128GB ROM which is expandable up to 512GB, FHD+ display, triple rear cameras, and 4,500mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A70s

The handset comes with 6GB RAM, 128GB ROM, FHD+ display, triple rear cameras, and 4,500mAh battery. You will get an extra Rs. 3,000 off on prepaid transactions.

20% Off On Samsung Galaxy A30s

The smartphone is priced at Rs. 14,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM options. Its highlights include 4,000mAh battery, HD+ display, and triple rear cameras.

Samsung A50s

You will get up to Rs. 13,850 off on exchange and an extra Rs. 2,000 off over regular exchange value on Flipkart. The handset's 48MP primary camera will offer great images.

Samsung A20s

The smartphone is available at an EMI starting from Rs. 2,000 per month. And, you will also get an extra Rs. 901 discounts on the phone.

Samsung A80

The highlight of the phone is 48MP(F2.0) + 8MP(Ultra-Wide/F2.2) + TOF (Time-of-Flight) 3D-Depth rotating camera which offers great photography experience.