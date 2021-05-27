Flipkart Shop From Home Sale 2021: Discount Offer On Infinix Smartphones

To make your job easy, here we have compiled the list of Infinix smartphones that are available at discounted prices during the Flipkart Shop From Home Sale 2021.

Infinix Zero 8i

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; MRP: Rs. 18,999 (21% off)

Infinix Zero 8i is available at 21% discount during Flipkart Shop From Home sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.

Infinix Smart 4 Plus

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 7,499 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999 (25% off)

Infinix Smart 4 Plus is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Shop From Home sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,499 onwards during the sale.

Infinix Hot 10

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 10,499 ; MRP: Rs. 13,999 (25% off)

Infinix Hot 10 is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Shop From Home sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,499 onwards during the sale.

Infinix Smart HD 2021

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 6,499 ; MRP: Rs. 7,999 (18% off)

Infinix Smart HD 2021 is available at 18% discount during Flipkart Shop From Home sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 6,499 onwards during the sale.

Infinix Hot 10 Play

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 8,499 ; MRP: Rs. 10,999 (22% off)

Infinix Hot 10 Play is available at 22% discount during Flipkart Shop From Home sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,499 onwards during the sale.

Infinix Hot 10S

Offer:

MRP: Rs. 9,499 ; Rs. 12,999 (26% off)

Infinix Hot 10S is available at 26% discount during Flipkart Shop From Home sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,499 onwards during the sale.