    Flipkart Shop From Home Sale 2021: Discount Offer On Infinix Smartphones

    By
    |

    Infinix is popular for its mid-range and budget devices. Now, Flipkart is hosting Shop From Home Sale 2021 where you can buy the Infinix smartphones at a discounted price. The budget Infinix Smart 4 Plus is now available with a discount of 25 percent, making its price to Rs. 7,499, while the mid-range Infinix Zero 8i is now listed at Rs. 14,999. Do note that, the discount offer will valid until May 29.

     

    Flipkart Shop From Home Sale 2021

    To make your job easy, here we have compiled the list of Infinix smartphones that are available at discounted prices during the Flipkart Shop From Home Sale 2021.

    Infinix Zero 8i

    Infinix Zero 8i

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; MRP: Rs. 18,999 (21% off)

    Infinix Zero 8i is available at 21% discount during Flipkart Shop From Home sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.

    Infinix Smart 4 Plus
     

    Infinix Smart 4 Plus

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 7,499 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999 (25% off)

    Infinix Smart 4 Plus is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Shop From Home sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,499 onwards during the sale.

    Infinix Hot 10

    Infinix Hot 10

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 10,499 ; MRP: Rs. 13,999 (25% off)

    Infinix Hot 10 is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Shop From Home sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,499 onwards during the sale.

    Infinix Smart HD 2021

    Infinix Smart HD 2021

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 6,499 ; MRP: Rs. 7,999 (18% off)

    Infinix Smart HD 2021 is available at 18% discount during Flipkart Shop From Home sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 6,499 onwards during the sale.

    Infinix Hot 10 Play

    Infinix Hot 10 Play

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 8,499 ; MRP: Rs. 10,999 (22% off)

    Infinix Hot 10 Play is available at 22% discount during Flipkart Shop From Home sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,499 onwards during the sale.

    Infinix Hot 10S

    Infinix Hot 10S

    Offer:
    MRP: Rs. 9,499 ; Rs. 12,999 (26% off)

    Infinix Hot 10S is available at 26% discount during Flipkart Shop From Home sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,499 onwards during the sale.

    Story first published: Friday, May 28, 2021, 5:03 [IST]
    X