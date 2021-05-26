ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Flipkart Shop From Home Days Sale: Discounts On LG Smartphones

    By
    |

    Even though LG has retired from the smartphone business, you can still buy LG smartphones until the stocks last. Flipkart has now come up with a sale, exclusive to LG smartphones, where, the e-commerce platform is offering big discounts and price cuts on the latest LG smartphones with unique design and top-tier specifications.

     

    Flipkart Shop From Home Days Sale 2021

    Devices like the LG Wing are now available for Rs. 29,999, while regular smartphones like the LG Q60, LG W41 Pro, and the LG W41 Plus are also available with huge discounts. Here are all the top picks from the ongoing Flipkart shop from home days sale.

    LG Wing

    LG Wing

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 29,999 ; MRP: Rs. 80,000 (62% off)

    LG Wing is available at 62% discount during Flipkart Shop From Home Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,999 onwards during the sale.

    LG W41 Plus
     

    LG W41 Plus

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 9,499 ; MRP: Rs. 18,000 47% off

    LG W41 Plus is available at 47% discount during Flipkart Shop From Home Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,499 onwards during the sale.

    LG W41 Pro

    LG W41 Pro

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 10,499 ; MRP: Rs. 20,000 (47% off)

    LG W41 Pro is available at 47% discount during Flipkart Shop From Home Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,499 onwards during the sale.

    LG W31

    LG W31

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 7,999 ; MRP: Rs. 13,000 (38% off)

    LG W31 is available at 38% discount during Flipkart Shop From Home Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,999 onwards during the sale.

    LG W31 Plus

    LG W31 Plus

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 8,299 ; MRP: Rs. 15,000 (44% off)

    LG W31 Plus is available at 44% discount during Flipkart Shop From Home Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,299 onwards during the sale.

    LG K42

    LG K42

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 7,999 ; MRP: Rs. 14,000 42% off

    LG K42 is available at 42% discount during Flipkart Shop From Home Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,999 onwards during the sale.

    LG W11

    LG W11

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 7,690 ; MRP: Rs. 9,790 21% off

    LG W11 is available at 21% discount during Flipkart Shop From Home Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,690 onwards during the sale.

     

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Thursday, May 27, 2021, 5:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 27, 2021

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X