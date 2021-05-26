Just In
Flipkart Shop From Home Days Sale: Discounts On LG Smartphones
Even though LG has retired from the smartphone business, you can still buy LG smartphones until the stocks last. Flipkart has now come up with a sale, exclusive to LG smartphones, where, the e-commerce platform is offering big discounts and price cuts on the latest LG smartphones with unique design and top-tier specifications.
Devices like the LG Wing are now available for Rs. 29,999, while regular smartphones like the LG Q60, LG W41 Pro, and the LG W41 Plus are also available with huge discounts. Here are all the top picks from the ongoing Flipkart shop from home days sale.
LG Wing
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 29,999 ; MRP: Rs. 80,000 (62% off)
LG Wing is available at 62% discount during Flipkart Shop From Home Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,999 onwards during the sale.
LG W41 Plus
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 9,499 ; MRP: Rs. 18,000 47% off
LG W41 Plus is available at 47% discount during Flipkart Shop From Home Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,499 onwards during the sale.
LG W41 Pro
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 10,499 ; MRP: Rs. 20,000 (47% off)
LG W41 Pro is available at 47% discount during Flipkart Shop From Home Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,499 onwards during the sale.
LG W31
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 7,999 ; MRP: Rs. 13,000 (38% off)
LG W31 is available at 38% discount during Flipkart Shop From Home Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,999 onwards during the sale.
LG W31 Plus
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 8,299 ; MRP: Rs. 15,000 (44% off)
LG W31 Plus is available at 44% discount during Flipkart Shop From Home Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,299 onwards during the sale.
LG K42
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 7,999 ; MRP: Rs. 14,000 42% off
LG K42 is available at 42% discount during Flipkart Shop From Home Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,999 onwards during the sale.
LG W11
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 7,690 ; MRP: Rs. 9,790 21% off
LG W11 is available at 21% discount during Flipkart Shop From Home Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,690 onwards during the sale.
