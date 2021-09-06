Just In
Flipkart Smartphones Carnival Sale: Discount Offers On Realme Smartphones
Realme is a popular brand when it comes to a wide range of smartphones and other gadgets. If you're looking for a new Realme phone, the Flipkart Smartphones Carnival Sale is the best place to shop. Devices like the Realme C11, Realme C20, Realme X7 series, and more are available for a huge discount. Here's everything you need to know about the Flipkart Smartphones Carnival Sale for Realme phones.
Let's start with affordable and mid-range devices. The Flipkart Smartphones Carnival Sale is offering the Realme C11 2021 for just Rs. 7,299. You could also get the Realme C20 for a 6 percent discount, costing just Rs. 7,499.
Apart from this, one can check out several premium phones at the Flipkart Smartphones Carnival Sale. For instance, the Realme X7 5G is available for Rs. 19,999 with a 9 percent discount. One can even get the Realme X7 Max for Rs. 26,999 with a 10 percent discount.
Other Realme phones available at a discount include the Realme Narzo 39, Realme C25s, and the Realme 8. The Flipkart Smartphones Carnival Sale is also offering several bank-related discounts like a 5 percent Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.
One can even get a 20 percent off on 1st txn with Amex Network Cards issued by ICICI Bank,IndusInd Bank,SBI Cards and Mobikwik.
Apart from this, the Flipkart Smartphones Carnival Sale is also offering a discount on Google Home Mini, laptops, TVs, and much more.
Realme C11 2021 (Cool Blue, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM)
Offers:
Deal Price: Rs. 7,299 ; MRP: Rs. 7,999 (8% off)
Realme C11 2021 (Cool Blue, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM) is available at 8% discount during Flipkart Smartphones Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,299 onwards during the sale.
Realme C20 (Cool Blue, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 7,499 ; MRP: Rs. 7,999 (6% off)
Realme C20 (Cool Blue, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM) is available at 6% discount during Flipkart Smartphones Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,499 onwards during the sale.
Realme C21 (Cross Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 8,999 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999 (10% off)
Realme C21 (Cross Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM) is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Smartphones Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme X7 5G (Nebula, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 19,999 ; MRP: Rs.21,999 (9% off)
Realme X7 5G (Nebula, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Smartphones Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme X7 Max (Mercury Silver, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 26,999 ; MRP: Rs.29,999 (10% off)
Realme X7 Max (Mercury Silver, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Smartphones Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 26,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme Narzo 30 (Racing Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 13,499 ; MRP: Rs.14,999 (10% off)
Realme Narzo 30 (Racing Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Smartphones Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,499 onwards during the sale.
Realme C25s (Watery Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Price: Rs. 10,999
Offer:
- Bank Offer: 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card
- Bank Offer: 20% off on 1st txn with Amex Network Cards issued by ICICI Bank,IndusInd Bank,SBI Cards and Mobikwik
- Bank Offer: 10% Off on Bank of Baroda Mastercard debit card first time transaction.
- Get a Google Home Mini at just Rs. 1,499 on purchase of select laptops, TVs, ACs and mobile phones.
- Get a Google Nest Hub at just Rs. 5,999 on purchase of select laptops, ACs and mobile phones.
- Bank Offer: 10% Off on First time ICICI Bank Mastercard Credit Card transaction.
Realme C25s (Watery Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) is available at discount during Flipkart Smartphones Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme 8 (Cyber Black, 128 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 15,999 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999 (5% off)
Realme 8 (Cyber Black, 128 GB) (4 GB RAM) is available at 5% discount during Flipkart Smartphones Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,999 onwards during the sale.
