Flipkart offers special discount on Vivo smartphones: Get up to Rs. 11,800 off

Flipkart's special discount sale brings some exciting deals using which you can obtain a few Vivo and other OEMs along with other gadgets at quite an amazingly reduced price option. You can find these devices as of an attachment at the bottom. You can find some latest phones from Vivo which are equally important in terms of features, and which you can have at a discounted price option.

Offers provided by Flipkart are no cost EMI option, much better exchange, and cashback offers, extra discount, 10% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card, extra 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit card, and more.

The consumers get 1-year additional warranty covering manufacturing defects & software issues. You get free pickup-drop and repair with genuine parts. You can get a brand warranty of 1 year for mobile and 6 months for accessories.

You also get complete mobile protection- which covers broken screen, theft, liquid damage, hardware or software issue. The consumers get great deals on the latest launched devices from Asus. You can have mobile back covers at just a price which starts from Rs. 99.