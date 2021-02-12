Flipkart Tecno Days: Discount Offer On Tecno Spark 6 Go, Tecno POVA, Tecno Camon 15 And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

Flipkart is hosting the Tecno Days sale for the interested buyers to get their hands on the smartphones from this brand. If you are looking for a budget smartphone, then you can consider buying any of these at never-seen-before pricing during this sale between February 12 and February 15.

Flipkart Techno Days Sale 2021 In addition to the discounts, you can get other notable offers and discounts that let you grab the Tecno smartphones along with partner offers. Check out the offers that you can yet from Flipkart right now from here. 20% Off On Tecno Spark Power 2 Air

Key Specs 7-inch (1640 x 720) pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display, 480 nits brightness

2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

HiOS 6.1 based on Android 10

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery 13% Off On Tecno Spark 6 Go

Key Specs 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display with 480 nits brightness

Octa-Core with MediaTek Helio A25 12nm processor with IMG IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 10 with HiOS 6.2

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera with dual LED Flash, secondary AI camera

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery 12% Off On Tecno POVA

Key Specs 6.8-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 Dot-in display with up to 480 nits brightness

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB internal storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB internal storage

expandable up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

HiOS 7.0 based on Android 10

16MP (f/1.85 primary) + 2MP + 2MP (depth) + AI Lens, Quad LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery 12% Off On Tecno Spark Go 2020

Key Specs 6.52-inch (1500 x 720) pixels) HD+ display with 480 nits brightness

1.8GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A20 processor

2GB RAM, 32GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

HiOS 6.2 based on Android 10 Go Edition

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13-megapixel rear camera with f/1.8, dual-LED flash, secondary AI Lens

8MP front-facing camera with flash

Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery 20% Off On Tecno Camon 15

Key Specs 6.55-inch HD+ Dot-in display, 90% screen-to-body ratio

4GB RAM, 64GB ROM, Expandable up to 256GB

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

HiOS V6.0.1 based on Android 10

48MP rear camera, 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP AI Selfie Camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/A-GPS

5000mAh battery 17% Off On Tecno Camon 16

Key Specs 6.8-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 display with 480 nits brightness

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB RAM,64GB internal storage; expandable with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

HiOS 7.0 based on Android 10

64MP (f/1.79 primary) + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera with dual LED flash

Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

