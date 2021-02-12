ENGLISH

    Flipkart Tecno Days: Discount Offer On Tecno Spark 6 Go, Tecno POVA, Tecno Camon 15 And More

    By
    |

    Flipkart is hosting the Tecno Days sale for the interested buyers to get their hands on the smartphones from this brand. If you are looking for a budget smartphone, then you can consider buying any of these at never-seen-before pricing during this sale between February 12 and February 15.

    Flipkart Techno Days Sale 2021
     

    In addition to the discounts, you can get other notable offers and discounts that let you grab the Tecno smartphones along with partner offers. Check out the offers that you can yet from Flipkart right now from here.

    20% Off On Tecno Spark Power 2 Air

    Key Specs

    • 7-inch (1640 x 720) pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display, 480 nits brightness
    • 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
    • 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • HiOS 6.1 based on Android 10
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6000mAh battery
    13% Off On Tecno Spark 6 Go
     

    Key Specs

    • 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display with 480 nits brightness
    • Octa-Core with MediaTek Helio A25 12nm processor with IMG IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 10 with HiOS 6.2
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera with dual LED Flash, secondary AI camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    12% Off On Tecno POVA

    Key Specs

    • 6.8-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 Dot-in display with up to 480 nits brightness
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB internal storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB internal storage
    • expandable up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • HiOS 7.0 based on Android 10
    • 16MP (f/1.85 primary) + 2MP + 2MP (depth) + AI Lens, Quad LED flash
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6000mAh battery
    12% Off On Tecno Spark Go 2020

    Key Specs

    • 6.52-inch (1500 x 720) pixels) HD+ display with 480 nits brightness
    • 1.8GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A20 processor
    • 2GB RAM, 32GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • HiOS 6.2 based on Android 10 Go Edition
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13-megapixel rear camera with f/1.8, dual-LED flash, secondary AI Lens
    • 8MP front-facing camera with flash
    • Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    20% Off On Tecno Camon 15

    Key Specs

    • 6.55-inch HD+ Dot-in display, 90% screen-to-body ratio
    • 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM, Expandable up to 256GB
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • HiOS V6.0.1 based on Android 10
    • 48MP rear camera, 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP AI Selfie Camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/A-GPS
    • 5000mAh battery
    17% Off On Tecno Camon 16

    Key Specs

    • 6.8-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 display with 480 nits brightness
    • Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
    • 4GB RAM,64GB internal storage; expandable with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • HiOS 7.0 based on Android 10
    • 64MP (f/1.79 primary) + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera with dual LED flash
    • Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery

    Story first published: Friday, February 12, 2021, 12:45 [IST]
