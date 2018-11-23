Flipkart Terrific Tablet Day Sale: Discounts on tablets from Apple, Samsung, Lenovo and more

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Flipkart now comes with yet another scheme called "Terrific Day Sale" which provides great discounts on tablets from Apple, Samsung, Lenovo and many companies. The tablets can also be availed with plenty other exciting deals. Even these products come with some amazing features which can really make your purchasing fantastic.
The shopping platform comes with lots of exciting deals which are no const EMI with better EMI rates, great exchange offers, great Exchange offers, 10% instant discount on Mastercard for first online payment, extra 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit card, and more.
Take for instance, you can purchase Apple iPad (6th Gen) 32 GB with 10% off, Samsung Galaxy Tab A T355Y with 21% off, iBall Brisk 4G2 16 GB 7 with 25% off, and more. In addition, you can get a warranty of one year on such devices, and 6 months Manufacturer Warranty for In-box Accessories Including Batteries from the Date of Purchase. You can get complete mobile protection plan of one year.
10% off on Lenovo Phab 2 Plus (Offer: No Cost EMI)
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D Curved Glass display
- 1.3 GHz octa-core MediaTek MT8783 processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) OS with Vibe UI
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + micro / microSD)
- Dual 13MP rear cameras with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE / 3G
- 4050mAh battery
Alcatel A3 10 (MRP: Rs 11,999, After Discount Price: Rs 10,999)
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 10.1-inch (1280 x 800 pixels) multi-touch display
- 1.1 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT8735B processor
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
- 8MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE (with voice calling
- 4600mAh battery
Alcatel Pop 4 (MRP: Rs 11,999, After Discount Price: Rs 10,999)
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 10.1-inch (1920 x 1200 pixels) WUXGA Fully Laminated display
- 1.4 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 430 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB with micro SD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) OS
- Single Micro SIM
- 8MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE (with voice calling)
- 5830mAh battery
Apple iPad Pro (MRP: Rs 50,800, After Discount Price: Rs 46,999)
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 9.7 Inch Retina LED Backlit IPS Display
- 32GB Storage
- A9X Chip With 64-Bit Architecture And M9 Motion Coprocessor
- WiFi Ac
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Four Speakers
- 12MP ISight Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
- 5MP FaceTime Camera.
11% off on Honor MediaPad T3
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 9.6 Inch IPS HD Touchscreen Display
- 1.4GHz Snapdragon 425 Quad-Core Processor
- 2/3GB RAM With 16/32GB ROM
- Single Nano SIM
- 5MP Auto Focus Rear Camera
- 2MP Front Camera
- WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.1
- 4G VoLTE
- 4800 MAh Battery
10% off on Apple iPad (6th Gen) 32 GB 9.7 inch with Wi-Fi Only (Space Grey)
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 9.7-inch capacitive touchscreen with 2048 x 1536 pixels resolution
- 8MP primary camera and 1.2MP front facing camera
- iOS v11 operating system with 2.34GHz A10 Fusion chip with 64-bit architecture Embedded M10 quad core processor
- 2GB RAM and 32GB internal memory
- Upto 10 hrs battery life on a single charge,3500mAH lithium-polymer battery
21% off on Samsung Galaxy Tab A T355Y 16 GB 8 inch with Wi-Fi+4G Tablet
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 20.32 cm (8 inch) Full HD Display
- Only 7.5 mm thick and just 320 g, the Galaxy Tab A provides you with unbeatable portability, as well as a firm, secure grip
- 4:3 aspect ratio screen is ideal for reading books, magazines and newspapers, as well as surfing the net
- Auto focus feature makes it easier for you to take clearer pictures and videos
- 2 GB RAM
- 16 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 128 GB
- 5.0 MP Primary Camera
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Battery: 4200 mAh
- Voice Call (Single Sim)
25% off on iBall Brisk 4G2 16 GB 7 inch with Wi-Fi+4G Tablet (Cobalt Blue)
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- Full Capacitive Multi-Touch,17.78cm (7.0") Display, IPS HD(1024*600) Screen
- 5MP AF Rear Camera with LED Flash 2MP Front Camera with LED flash
- Android 6.0, Marshmallow,Quad Core 1.0GHz ARM Cortex A53 64bit Processor,Mali -T720 GPU
- 3GB RAM 16GB Built-in storage; G-Sensor for auto rotate screen
- Dual SIM, Dual Standby with 4G Support on both SIMs (SIM1Normal & SIM2 Micro )
- 3500mAh Li-Polymer Battery
7% off Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 (with Pen) 64 GB 10.5 inch with Wi-Fi+4G Tablet (Black)
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 10.5-inch capacitive touchscreen with 2560 x 1600 pixels resolution
- 13MP primary camera and 8MP front facing camera
- Android v8.1 Oreo operating system
- 2.7GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon SD835 octa core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable up to 512GB and single nano SIM
- 7300mAH lithium-ion battery
12% off on Alcatel 3T8 16 GB 8 inch with Wi-Fi+4G Tablet (Sandstone Blue)
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 20.32 cm (8 inch) HD Display
- 2 GB RAM | 16 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 128 GB
- 8 MP Primary Camera | 5 MP Front
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Battery: 4080 mAh Li-ion Polymer
- Voice Call (Single Sim, LTE)
- Processor: MT8765 Quad Core Processor
16% off on Lenovo Tab 4 8 Plus 16 GB 8 inch with Wi-Fi+4G Tablet (Aurora Black)
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 8MP primary camera and 5MP front facing camera
- 20.32 centimeters (8-inch) capacitive touchscreen with 1920 x 1200 pixels resolution
- Android v7.0 Nougat operating system with 2GHz Qualcomm MSM8953 octa core processor, 3GB RAM, 16GB internal memory and dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (4G+4G)
- 4850mAH lithium-ion battery providing talk-time of 20 hours
6% off Samsung Galaxy Tab A 32 GB 10.5 inch with Wi-Fi+4G Tablet (Black)
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 26.67 cm (10.5 inch) Full HD Display
- 3 GB RAM
- 32 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 400 GB
- 8 MP Primary Camera | 5 MP Front
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Voice Call (Single Sim, LTE)
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Octa Core
- Battery: 7300 mAh Lithium Ion