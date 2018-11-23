Flipkart Terrific Tablet Day Sale: Discounts on tablets from Apple, Samsung, Lenovo and more

Flipkart now comes with yet another scheme called "Terrific Day Sale" which provides great discounts on tablets from Apple, Samsung, Lenovo and many companies. The tablets can also be availed with plenty other exciting deals. Even these products come with some amazing features which can really make your purchasing fantastic.

The shopping platform comes with lots of exciting deals which are no const EMI with better EMI rates, great exchange offers, great Exchange offers, 10% instant discount on Mastercard for first online payment, extra 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit card, and more.

Take for instance, you can purchase Apple iPad (6th Gen) 32 GB with 10% off, Samsung Galaxy Tab A T355Y with 21% off, iBall Brisk 4G2 16 GB 7 with 25% off, and more. In addition, you can get a warranty of one year on such devices, and 6 months Manufacturer Warranty for In-box Accessories Including Batteries from the Date of Purchase. You can get complete mobile protection plan of one year.

10% off on Lenovo Phab 2 Plus (Offer: No Cost EMI) Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

6.4-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D Curved Glass display

1.3 GHz octa-core MediaTek MT8783 processor with Mali-T720 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) OS with Vibe UI

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + micro / microSD)

Dual 13MP rear cameras with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G LTE / 3G

4050mAh battery Alcatel A3 10 (MRP: Rs 11,999, After Discount Price: Rs 10,999) Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

10.1-inch (1280 x 800 pixels) multi-touch display

1.1 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT8735B processor

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS

8MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G LTE (with voice calling

4600mAh battery Alcatel Pop 4 (MRP: Rs 11,999, After Discount Price: Rs 10,999) Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

10.1-inch (1920 x 1200 pixels) WUXGA Fully Laminated display

1.4 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 430 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 32GB with micro SD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) OS

Single Micro SIM

8MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G LTE (with voice calling)

5830mAh battery Apple iPad Pro (MRP: Rs 50,800, After Discount Price: Rs 46,999) Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

9.7 Inch Retina LED Backlit IPS Display

32GB Storage

A9X Chip With 64-Bit Architecture And M9 Motion Coprocessor

WiFi Ac

Bluetooth 4.2

Four Speakers

12MP ISight Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash

5MP FaceTime Camera. 11% off on Honor MediaPad T3 Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

9.6 Inch IPS HD Touchscreen Display

1.4GHz Snapdragon 425 Quad-Core Processor

2/3GB RAM With 16/32GB ROM

Single Nano SIM

5MP Auto Focus Rear Camera

2MP Front Camera

WiFi

Bluetooth 4.1

4G VoLTE

4800 MAh Battery 10% off on Apple iPad (6th Gen) 32 GB 9.7 inch with Wi-Fi Only (Space Grey) Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

9.7-inch capacitive touchscreen with 2048 x 1536 pixels resolution

8MP primary camera and 1.2MP front facing camera

iOS v11 operating system with 2.34GHz A10 Fusion chip with 64-bit architecture Embedded M10 quad core processor

2GB RAM and 32GB internal memory

Upto 10 hrs battery life on a single charge,3500mAH lithium-polymer battery 21% off on Samsung Galaxy Tab A T355Y 16 GB 8 inch with Wi-Fi+4G Tablet Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

20.32 cm (8 inch) Full HD Display

Only 7.5 mm thick and just 320 g, the Galaxy Tab A provides you with unbeatable portability, as well as a firm, secure grip

4:3 aspect ratio screen is ideal for reading books, magazines and newspapers, as well as surfing the net

Auto focus feature makes it easier for you to take clearer pictures and videos

2 GB RAM

16 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 128 GB

5.0 MP Primary Camera

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Battery: 4200 mAh

Voice Call (Single Sim) 25% off on iBall Brisk 4G2 16 GB 7 inch with Wi-Fi+4G Tablet (Cobalt Blue) Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

Full Capacitive Multi-Touch,17.78cm (7.0") Display, IPS HD(1024*600) Screen

5MP AF Rear Camera with LED Flash 2MP Front Camera with LED flash

Android 6.0, Marshmallow,Quad Core 1.0GHz ARM Cortex A53 64bit Processor,Mali -T720 GPU

3GB RAM 16GB Built-in storage; G-Sensor for auto rotate screen

Dual SIM, Dual Standby with 4G Support on both SIMs (SIM1Normal & SIM2 Micro )

3500mAh Li-Polymer Battery 7% off Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 (with Pen) 64 GB 10.5 inch with Wi-Fi+4G Tablet (Black) Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

10.5-inch capacitive touchscreen with 2560 x 1600 pixels resolution

13MP primary camera and 8MP front facing camera

Android v8.1 Oreo operating system

2.7GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon SD835 octa core processor

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable up to 512GB and single nano SIM

7300mAH lithium-ion battery 12% off on Alcatel 3T8 16 GB 8 inch with Wi-Fi+4G Tablet (Sandstone Blue) Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

20.32 cm (8 inch) HD Display

2 GB RAM | 16 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 128 GB

8 MP Primary Camera | 5 MP Front

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Battery: 4080 mAh Li-ion Polymer

Voice Call (Single Sim, LTE)

Processor: MT8765 Quad Core Processor 16% off on Lenovo Tab 4 8 Plus 16 GB 8 inch with Wi-Fi+4G Tablet (Aurora Black) Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

8MP primary camera and 5MP front facing camera

20.32 centimeters (8-inch) capacitive touchscreen with 1920 x 1200 pixels resolution

Android v7.0 Nougat operating system with 2GHz Qualcomm MSM8953 octa core processor, 3GB RAM, 16GB internal memory and dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (4G+4G)

4850mAH lithium-ion battery providing talk-time of 20 hours 6% off Samsung Galaxy Tab A 32 GB 10.5 inch with Wi-Fi+4G Tablet (Black) Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

26.67 cm (10.5 inch) Full HD Display

3 GB RAM

32 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 400 GB

8 MP Primary Camera | 5 MP Front

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Voice Call (Single Sim, LTE)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Octa Core

Battery: 7300 mAh Lithium Ion