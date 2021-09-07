Just In
Flipkart Vivo Carnival Sale: Discount Offers On Vivo Smartphones
Vivo has established a good user base in the Indian market, especially among price-conscious buyers. Besides the pricing factor, Vivo smartphones offer highlights including long-lasting battery life, good hardware aspects, capable camera department, and attractive design with reflective and gradient back panels.
If you want to upgrade to a Vivo smartphone for any of these reasons, then you can check out the offers that are available on Flipkart on account of the Vivo Carnival Sale.
During this period, you will get no cost EMI payment options, additional exchange discount and a lot more. Also, there are additional offers from bank partners in the form of cashback and instant discount. Here, we have listed the discounts and offers you can avail on Vivo phones via Flipkart.
vivo X60 (Shimmer Blue, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 34,990 ; MRP: Rs. 42,990 (18% off)
vivo X60 (Shimmer Blue, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) is available at 18% discount during Flipkart vivo Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 34,990 onwards during the sale.
vivo V21e (Dark Pearl, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 24,990 ; MRP: Rs. 27,990 10% off
vivo V21e (Dark Pearl, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) is available at 10% discount during Flipkart vivo Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 24,990 onwards during the sale.
vivo Y21 (Diamond Glow, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 13,990 ; MRP: Rs. 17,990 (22% off)
vivo Y21 (Diamond Glow, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) is available at 22% discount during Flipkart vivo Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,990 onwards during the sale.
vivo Y72 5G (Slate Gray, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 20,990 ; MRP: Rs. 24,990 (16% off)
vivo Y72 5G (Slate Gray, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) is available at 16% discount during Flipkart vivo Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,990 onwards during the sale.
vivo Y73 (Diamond Flare, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 20,990 ; MRP: Rs. 24,990 (16% off)
vivo Y73 (Diamond Flare, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) is available at 16% discount during Flipkart vivo Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,990 onwards during the sale.
vivo Y12G (Phantom Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 10,990 ; MRP: Rs. 13,990 (21% off)
vivo Y12G (Phantom Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM) is available at 21% discount during Flipkart vivo Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,990 onwards during the sale.
vivo Y1s (Aurora Blue, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 9,490 ; MRP: Rs. 11,990 (20% off)
vivo Y1s (Aurora Blue, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM) is available at 20% discount during Flipkart vivo Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,490 onwards during the sale.
vivo Y12G (Glacier Blue, 64 GB) (3 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 11,990 ; MRP: Rs. 14,990 (20% off)
vivo Y12G (Glacier Blue, 64 GB) (3 GB RAM) is available at 20% discount during Flipkart vivo Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,990 onwards during the sale.
vivo Y20G 2021 (Obsidian Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 13,990 ; MRP: Rs. 16,990 (17% off)
vivo Y20G 2021 (Obsidian Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) is available at 17% discount during Flipkart vivo Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,990 onwards during the sale.
