Flipkart Year End Mobile Bonanza Sale: Discount Offers On Realme Smartphones

The Flipkart Year End Mobile Bonanza Sale is offering premium phones like the Realme GT Neo2for just Rs. 31,999. The Realme GT Master Edition is now available for Rs. 25,999. Also, the Realme X7 and the Realme X7 Max 5G have a huge discount on Flipkart.

Moving on, the Flipkart Year End Mobile Bonanza Sale is also offering the Realme Narzo series at a discount. For instance, one can get the Realme Narzo 50A for just Rs. 11,499. The Realme Narzo 50i and the Narzo 30 5G also have a huge discount on Flipkart.

One can also check out the Realme 8 series at the Flipkart Year End Mobile Bonanza Sale. Here, the Realme 8, Realme 8s 5G, and the Realme 8i are available for Rs. 17,999, Rs. 19,999, and Rs. 13,999, respectively. The Flipkart sale is also offering the Realme 8 Pro at a 9 percent discount.

Additionally, the Flipkart Year End Mobile Bonanza Sale is offering the Realme C series at a discount deal. Devices like the Realme C11 2021 are now priced at Rs. 7,499. Also, the Realme C25Y, Realme C21, and Realme C21Y are available for Rs. 10,999, Rs. 9,999, and Rs. 8,999, respectively.

Realme GT Neo2 5G 8GB

Deal Price: Rs. 31,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999 (8% off)

Realme GT Neo2 5G is available at 8% discount during Flipkart Year End Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 31,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme GT Master Edition (Cosmos Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs. 25,999 ; MRP: Rs. 26,999 (3% off)

Realme GT Master Edition is available at 3% discount during Flipkart Year End Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 25,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme Narzo 50A (Oxygen Green, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs. 11,499 ; MRP: Rs. 12,999 (11% off)

Realme Narzo 50A is available at 11% discount during Flipkart Year End Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,499 onwards during the sale.

Realme 8s 5G (Universe Purple, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs. 19,999 ; MRP: Rs. 22,999 13% off

Realme 8s 5G is available at 13% discount during Flipkart Year End Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme 8 (Cyber Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs. 17,999 ; MRP: Rs. 18,999 (5% off)

Realme 8 is available at 5% discount during Flipkart Year End Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme 8i (Space Purple, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs. 13,999 ; MRP: Rs. 15,999 (12% off)

Realme 8i is available at 12% discount during Flipkart Year End Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme C11 2021 (Cool Blue, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs. 7,499 ; MRP: Rs. 7,999 (6% off)

Realme C11 2021 is available at 6% discount during Flipkart Year End Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,499 onwards during the sale.

Realme 8 5G (Supersonic Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs. 18,499 ; MRP: Rs. 18,999 (2% off)

Realme 8 5G is available at 2% discount during Flipkart Year End Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,499 onwards during the sale.

Realme C25Y (Metal Grey, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs. 10,999 ; MRP: Rs. 12,999 (15% off)

Realme C25Y is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Year End Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme C21Y (Cross Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs. 8,999 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999 (10% off)

Realme C21Y is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Year End Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme Narzo 50i (Carbon Black, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs. 7,499 ; MRP: Rs. 7,999 (6% off)

Realme Narzo 50i is available at 6% discount during Flipkart Year End Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,499 onwards during the sale.

Realme Narzo 30 (Racing Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs. 13,499 ; MRP: Rs. 14,999 (10% off)

Realme Narzo 30 is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Year End Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,499 onwards during the sale.

Realme C21 (Cross Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs. 9,999 ; MRP: Rs. 10,999 (9% off)

Realme C21 is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Year End Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme Narzo 30 5G (Racing Silver, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; MRP: Rs. 17,999 (5% off)

Realme Narzo 30 5G is available at 5% discount during Flipkart Year End Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme X7 Max (Mercury Silver, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs. 26,999 ; MRP: Rs. 29,999 (10% off)

Realme X7 Max is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Year End Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 26,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme 8 Pro (Infinite Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs. 19,999 ; MRP: Rs. 21,999 (9% off)

Realme 8 Pro is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Year End Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme X7 5G (Nebula, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs. 21,999 ; MRP: Rs. 23,999 (8% off)

Realme X7 5G is available at 8% discount during Flipkart Year End Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 21,999 onwards during the sale.