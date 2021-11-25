Just In
Four Upcoming Nokia Smartphones Leak Via Renders
HMD Global that owns the license to launch Nokia smartphones is all set to launch four new devices that are in the pipeline. As of now, there is no official confirmation regarding these upcoming smartphones from the company but the leaked renders, as well as, model numbers of these models have been leaked online. Below are the renders of these four Nokia smartphones.
Nokia N152DL Renders
As per the well-known tipster Evan Blass, Nokia N152DL seems to be an entry-level smartphone featuring thick bezels at the front and a single rear camera sensor. The smartphone runs the Android Go edition and features a selfie camera sensor with an LED flash. The other goodies revealed by the leaked renders include a removable back cover, a dedicated Google Assitant key, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a micro-USB port. It could be launched as a Nokia C series smartphone.
Nokia N151DL Renders
Talking about the Nokia N151DL, the renders of the upcoming device show that the smartphone could feature a waterdrop notch on top of the display to house the selfie camera sensor. It seems to have a fairly thick bottom bezel like the other entry-level smartphones out there. The other aspects revealed by the renders include a 3.5mm headphone jack and a round-shaped camera module at the rear. It misses out on a fingerprint sensor being an entry-level device.
Nokia N150DL Renders
The leaked renders of the Nokia N150DL, one of the upcoming smartphones, show that the smartphone could be launched with a relatively smaller waterdrop notch. At its rear, the smartphone flaunts a circular camera arrangement housing three camera sensors that are placed at the top left corner. The other goodies as suggested by the leaked renders include a Google Assistant button, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port.
Nokia N1530DL
Lastly, the talk is about the Nokia N1530DL smartphone. This device appears to flaunt a teardrop notch display that will house the selfie camera sensor. The smartphone seems to arrive with a fingerprint sensor that will be embedded into the power button, a Google Assistant key, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port.
We need to wait for further details from the company to know if these devices will be launched sometime soon.
