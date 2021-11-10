Nokia X100 5G Smartphone Announced With Budget Price Tag; Threat To JioPhone Next? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Nokia has been broadening its product portfolio with several new launches. The latest one is the Nokia X100, a 5G smartphone that comes with an affordable price tag. The new Nokia X100 is currently available in the US market and packs several premium features, including a Full HD+ display, quad cameras, and more.

Nokia X100 Features

The Nokia X100 flaunts a 6.67-inch display with 2400 x 1080 pixels FHD+ resolution with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone features a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary shooter. The other sensors include a 5MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth shooter, and a 2MP macro camera. There's also a 16MP snapper in the front for selfies and video calling.

Under the hood, the Nokia X100 draws power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chipset with 5G support. The processor is buckled with 6GB RAM and 128GB default storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card.

Additionally, the Nokia X100 includes a 4,470 mAh battery paired with 18W fast charging support. The Nokia X100 runs Android 11 OS, with support for the latest Android version. That said, Nokia is yet to announce when the software update will rollout for the new X smartphone.

Nokia X100 Price, Availability

To note, the Nokia X100 is currently limited to the US market. The phone can be bought exclusively via T-Mobile and Metro network carriers. Here, T-Mobile's sub-6Hz 5G network ensures the Nokia X100 gets smooth 5G connectivity. The Nokia X100 is priced at USD 252 (around Rs. 18,600) and will begin sales from November 19.

Nokia X100 In India: Threat To JioPhone Next?

The Nokia X100 comes like any other mid-range smartphone from Redmi, Samsung, Vivo, and other brands. Presently, the company hasn't announced if the Nokia X100 will arrive in other markets. If the phone comes to India, it'll likely partner with a few network carriers to make the phone exclusive with 5G support. Since the phone is more expensive than the JioPhone Next, the Nokia X100 can't compete with it. That said, it would up the competition with other mid-rangers from Chinese OEMs.

