JioPhone Next Goes Official For Just Rs. 1,999: JioPhone Next Plans Explained

After years of and leaks and speculations, Jio has finally launched its first touch screen smartphone -- JioPhone Next, with a starting price of Rs. 1,999. Just like the JioPhone and JioPhone 2, this is a subsidized price, where the user can play the remaining amount as an EMI.

Jio has introduced several plans to buy the JioPhone Next, and here are the details regarding the same. These plans will include the EMI of the smartphone along with voice and 4G data benefits. Do note that, you can also buy the JioPhone Next without any contract for Rs. 6,499.

JioPhone Next Always-On Plan

In the JioPhone Next Always-On Play, users can either choose a 36 months period or 18 months period and pay Rs. 300, and Rs. 350, respectively. For this price, the company will offer 5GB of 4G data per month with 100 minutes of voice calls per month. Do note that, there is also an additional Rs. 501 charge as a processing fee.

JioPhone Next Large Plan

JioPhone Next Large Plan costs Rs. 450 per month for a period of 24 months or Rs. 500 for a period of 18 months. This plan offers 1.5GB of 4G data per day along with free unlimited calls.

JioPhone Next XL Plan

JioPhone Next XL plan costs Rs. 500 for the 24-month contract and Rs. 550 for the 18-month contract. Under this plan, users will get 2GB 4G of data per day with free voice calls.

JioPhone Next XXL Plan

In the JioPhone Next XXL plan, a user has to pay Rs. 550 for the 28-month plan and Rs. 600 for the 18-month plan. Under this plan, a user will get 2.5GB 4G data per day with free unlimited calling.

How To Buy JioPhone Next?

To buy a JioPhone Next, you have to register your interest first. Registration can be done via Jio Mart digital retailer, or by visiting the website jio.com/next, or by sending a WhatsApp message.

Send to 70182-70182 on WhatsApp to register your interest in JioPhone Next. Once confirmed, users can collect their JioPhone Next from a nearby JioMart retailer.

