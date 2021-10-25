Pragati OS On JioPhone Next Explained: A Flavoured Android OS News oi-Vivek

Reliance Jio has released a new product video -- the making of JioPhone Next, showcasing various aspects of the upcoming JioPhone Next, the first touch screen smartphone from the JioPhone series. The video does confirm that the device will be manufactured (assembled) in India and is powered by a Qualcomm processor.

The video also highlights that the JioPhone Next will ship with Pragati OS. The word "Pragati" means "progress" is powered by Android OS. This has been developed in collaboration with Google and Jio. According to the same video, the JioPhone Next will offer features like live translate, which is powered by the same Pragati OS.

What Is Pragati OS?

As said before, Pragati OS is a custom UI on top of Android. The JioPhone Next does not run on the normal Android OS. Instead, it is based on Android Go OS, which is lighter and less resource-hungry when compared to the native Android OS seen on most Android smartphones.

This means the JioPhone Next should be able to run optimized apps without affecting either the performance or the battery life of the device. As Pragati OS is based on Android Go OS, it will ship with optimized versions of YouTube, Google Maps, and the other Jio apps.

Will JioPhone Next Run On Stock Android?

Yes, for the most part, the JioPhone Next will run on stock Android. However, unlike a stock Android smartphone, the JioPhone Next will come packed with a whole range of apps developed by Jio. Not just that, a user might not be able to either uninstall or block these apps.

As the JioPhone Next is expected to come to market on November 4, the device is expected to be an affordable device, where, the phone will retail at a subsidized rate. This also means that the JioPhone Next will be network locked, and a user might not be able to use any network other than Jio on the JioPhone Next.

As per the pricing, the JioPhone Next is expected to cost less than Rs. 5,000, which should make it one of the most affordable 4G smartphones in India and even in the world. We expect the JioPhone Next will have a lot of demand, and the company might open some sort of reservation system.

