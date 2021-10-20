JioPhone Next Google Play Console Listing Spotted, Key Specs Revealed News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

JioPhone Next was unveiled in June this year in India during the 44th Annual General Meeting of Reliance Jio. Back then, the company stated that the device will be launched for all users on September 10 but there was a delay and it was stated that the device will be available right in time for Diwali. Eventually, there are claims that the JioPhone Next could be released in late October or early November.

While Reliance Jio has already confirmed some features of the JioPhone Next, it did not shed any light on the specifications. Now, a listing of the smartphone on the Google Play Console has spilled the beans on its specs.

JioPhone Next Key Specs

As per the Google Play Console Listing via a tipster, the JioPhone Next might arrive with an HD display of unknown size. The screen is said to have a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. Under its hood, the device is believed to use a Snapdragon 215 mobile platform along with 2GB of RAM. It is tipped to run Android 11 Go Edition.

From the previous reports, the JioPhone Next is speculated to arrive with a 5.5-inch display. It is said to house a 13MP camera sensor at the rear and an 8MP selfie camera sensor as well. It is believed that the smartphone from Reliance Jio could arrive with 16GB of internal storage space and 2GB of RAM for the entry-level variant and 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage space for the high-end variant. The Jio Phone Next is likely to get the power from a 2500mAh battery operating from within.

When it comes to JioPhone Next, both Google and Jio have partnered to provide an optimized experience for users. The device is likely to provide other features such as automatic read aloud, on-screen translation, Google Assistant, and India-centric camera filters. It is believed to be loaded with custom editions of Camera Go and Google Duo.

From the existing reports, the JioPhone Next could be launched in two storage variants as mentioned above. The device is believed to be priced between Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 7,000, which will make it compete against other budget smartphones that dominate the market right now.

JioPhone Next: What We Know

According to the official pictures of the JioPhone Next, the smartphone will have an easy-to-open back case, hence the device is likely to have a user-replaceable battery. Unlike the JioPhone and the JioPhone 2, the JioPhone Next will also be available in multiple color options.

Other than that, the JioPhone Next is likely to offer dual SIM card slots with support for 4G on both slots. Just like the first two iterations of the JioPhone, the smartphone will be network locked, and the phone will only work with the Jio SIM card and Jio network.

Notably, this is the third time that Jio is launching handsets in the country and it hasn't failed to give tough competition to its segment with the JioPhone and JioPhone 2. Eventually, we can expect the JioPhone Next to also be a disruptive offering but it will play its role in the affordable smartphone segment instead of the feature phone segment as in the previous offerings.

