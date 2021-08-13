JioPhone Next Hardware And Software Details Surface Online: Made With Google News oi-Vivek

JioPhone Next, the first smartphone from the JioPhone series will be available early next month. Jio has worked closely with Google to develop this smartphone, which is expected to be an affordable Android device, likely to be priced around Rs. 5,000.

Mishaal Rahman from XDA developers has now shed some light on a few more features of the JioPhone Next. According to the tweets, the JioPhone Next will have a custom boot animation that says "JioPhone Next Created with Google" and the "powered by Android" logo at the bottom like every other modern smartphone.

JioPhone Next Hardware Specifications

The JioPhone Next (model number LS-5701-J) will have an HD (720p) display with a native resolution of 1440x720p resolution. The smartphone is likely to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 SoC. As of now, there is no information on either RAM or storage options. As for the cameras, the smartphone will have a 13MP (OV13B10) primary camera and an 8MP (GC8034W) selfie camera.

The device is expected to have an easy-to-swap back panel with a user-replaceable battery. Additionally, the smartphone will have dual SIM card slots with support for a 4G network on both slots along with a dedicated microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

As per the software, the JioPhone Next will ship with Android 11 (Go) will come with pre-installed apps like Google Duo Go and Google Chrome Go. The JioPhone Next will also have a pre-installed Google Camera Go along with native Snapchat integration. The JioPhone Next will also have an unlockable bootloader, which will be good news for those, who want to gain root access.

JioPhone Next India Launch

The first batch of JioPhone Next devices will go on sale from 10 September. We believe that the smartphone will be available in limited stock. During the launch, Jio is likely to introduce some sort of upgrade plan to the existing JioPhone users and all JioPhone recharges are expected to work flawlessly with the JioPhone Next.

Though there is no confirmed information about the price of the JioPhone Next, the device is expected to be priced around Rs. 5,000, which should make it one of the most affordable smartphones in the country with the Android 11 OS.

