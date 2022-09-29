JioPhone 5G Tipped to Pack Snapdragon 480 SoC, 18W Fast Charging; When Is It Launching? News oi -Sharmishte Datti

JioPhone 5G smartphone launch date is still under wraps but the rumor mill is buzzing with its possible specs and features. Reports claim the upcoming affordable 5G phone will draw power from the Snapdragon 480 chipset, which would deliver a smooth performance. The SoC will likely be paired with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

Fresh leaks also suggest the JioPhone 5G will feature a 5,000 mAh battery paired with 18W fast charging support. The affordable 5G phone will likely feature a dual-camera setup at the rear and a 90Hz display up front.

JioPhone 5G Features Speculated

The new JioPhone 5G is one of the highly anticipated smartphones that's been in development with Google. Jio has also been amplifying 5G networks in India and has announced Rs. 2 lakh crore investment for 5G deployment in the country. The upcoming JioPhone 5G would be a testament to that.

A new leak from Kuba Wojciechowski, via 91Mobiles, suggests the alleged firmware details and specifications of the JioPhone 5G. The tipster claims the JioPhone 5G has the codename 'ganga' and could launch with the JioPhone True 5G moniker.

The leak also states the new JioPhone 5G will flaunt a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the Snapdragon 480 SoC would power the device with Android 12 OS handling the UI. The Jio 5G phone could come pre-loaded with Google Mobile Services and Jio apps.

At the rear, the upcoming JioPhone 5G is tipped to offer a dual-camera setup with a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary lens. An 8MP front camera has also been touted for selfies and video calling.

Additionally, the JioPhone 5G is said to offer a 5,000 mAh battery paired with 18W fast charging support. The tipster states the new 5G smartphone will offer a Syntiant NDP115 always-on AI processor onboard.

JioPhone 5G Launch in India: What to Expect?

Presently, the JioPhone 5G launch date in India is still under wraps but is tipped to debut in the coming weeks. Reports suggest the JioPhone 5G could be priced under Rs. 12,000 and could be one of the most affordable 5G smartphones in the country.

Jio offering Rs. 2,000 for your old phone

