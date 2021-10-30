Just In
JioPhone Next Uses Non-Laminated IPS LCD Screen And That's A Good Thing
As we inch closer to the official sale date of the JioPhone Next, we have discovered a lot more things about the upcoming Rs. 1,999 priced 4G smartphone from Jio. JioPhone Next unboxing videos have started to surface online, which gives us more details on the first touch screen smartphone from Jio.
JioPhone Next Display Technology
The JioPhone Next comes with a 5.45-inch HD+ resolution display with 1440x720p. The display is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 3, which should offer some amount of protection to the screen and should help protect the display from accidental damage.
Another interesting thing that we have learned about the JioPhone Next is the fact that the device is using a non-laminated display, just like the regular Apple iPad. When compared to a smartphone with a laminated display, a phone with a non-laminated display will have an air gap between the display panel and the touch digitizer or the glass.
This means, when you look at the display on the JioPhone, you can actually notice a gap between the touch screen and the display panel. And this might slightly affect the visibility and viewing angle of the screen. Do note that, the JioPhone Next also comes with an anti-fingerprint coating.
Advantages Of Non-Laminated Display
A non-laminated display is easy and cheap to manufacture when compared to a laminated display. On top of that, if the display ever breaks, one can just replace the top glass panel, rather than replacing the entire display unit. Hence, a non-laminated display panel is also repair-friendly when compared to the laminated display.
Given the subsidized price of the JioPhone Next, the company might have opted for a non-laminated display to save some money. And, I think the target audience won't complain about this issue.
Disadvantages Of Non-Laminated Display
As said before, a non-laminated display will affect the viewing angle, and one will be able to notice a gap between the actual glass and the LCD panel. Under direct sunlight, a non-laminated display might not look as good as a laminated display both in terms of color and contrast ratio.
