JioPhone Next Retail Box Leaked: JioPhone Next Features, Specifications, Pricing

Jio is expected to launch the most anticipated 4G capable Android OS powered JioPhone -- the JioPhone Next in the next few days. A user named Bhüpêñdrå Çhøūdhäry has now shared the pictures of the retail package of the JioPhone Next, which does confirm the features and specifications of the JioPhone Next.

The JioPhone Next comes with simple packaging, where, the front of the box has the picture of the actual phone, and it also says that the JioPhone Next has been created with Google. The backside of the box highlights the fact that the JioPhone Next is powered by Pragati OS, powered by Android.

JioPhone Next Features

According to the leaked retail package of the JioPhone Next, the device offers features like Jio TV, Jio Cinema, Jio Saavn, and Jio Games. The smartphone also comes with Google Play Store with apps like YouTube and Google Assistant.

The JioPhone Next seems to have some exclusive features like Read Aloud, and Translate Now. On top of that, this is also a Google Play Protected device, which confirms that the device will be safe and secure just like most of the modern Android smartphones.

JioPhone Next Specifications

The JioPhone Next comes with a 5.45-inch HD+ resolution screen with a native resolution of 720x1440p. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 processor and offers 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage.

The JioPhone Next has a 13MP rear-facing camera with auto-focus technology and an 8MP selfie camera, which also supports auto-focus. It supports dual SIM card slots and also has a dedicated microSD card slot, which can accept memory cards with up to 512GB.

A 3,500 mAh battery fuels the JioPhone Next, and the device does include a 3.5mm headphone jack, which should allow users to connect external wired earphones and headphones with the JioPhone Next with ease.

JioPhone Next Expected Price In India

The leaked retail package of the JioPhone Next does confirm that the leaked specifications of the JioPhone Next were indeed true. On top of that, it is also interesting to learn that the JioPhone Next has a dual SIM card slot and is likely to support a 4G network on both slots.

