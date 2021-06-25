JioPhone Next Confirmed Specifications To Look Out For News oi-Vivek

Reliance at the AGM 2021 officially unveiled the next-iteration of JioPhone -- the JioPhone Next, which is a full-blown smartphone, designed and developed in collaboration with Google and runs Android OS. The smartphone will go on sale starting 10th September. Despite the official announcement, the company hasn't confirmed the specifications of the JioPhone.

Thanks to the high-resolution renders, we now know some of the features that are available on the JioPhone Next. On top of that, the JioPhone Next is also touted to be the most affordable smartphone just not in India but in the entire world, and here are some of the less known facts about the same.

JioPhone Next Is Based On Android Go Edition

It is now confirmed that the JioPhone Next runs on a special version of Android, the Go Edition, which is optimized for smartphones with entry-level specifications like 1GB RAM, 8GB ROM, entry-level quad-core processor with lower CPU clock speed, and more.

Considering the already available Android Go Edition smartphones in the market, the JioPhone Next is likely to offer 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage to keep the cost of manufacturing in check along with a dedicated microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

JioPhone Next Has A 12MP Camera

According to the official render of the JioPhone Next, the smartphone will have a 12MP primary camera along with the Camera Go app. Additionally, the smartphone will also have a front-facing camera. As of now, there is no technical information on the same. The main camera is likely to offer features likes 1080p video recording, portrait mode, and more features.

JioPhone Next Will Have User-Replaceable Battery

According to the official pictures of the JioPhone Next, the smartphone will have an easy-to-open back case, hence the device is likely to have a user-replaceable battery. Unlike the JioPhone and the JioPhone 2, the JioPhone Next will also be available in multiple color options.

Other than that, the JioPhone Next is likely to offer dual SIM card slots with support for 4G on both slots. Just like the first two iterations of the JioPhone, the smartphone will be network locked, and the phone will only work with the Jio SIM card and Jio network.

JioPhone Next Launch And Sale Date

As officially confirmed the JioPhone Next will go on sale from 10th September and the phone is likely to be available in limited stock, at least in the first few months. Given the "most affordable smartphone" tag, the JioPhone Next is likely to be priced around Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 6,000.

