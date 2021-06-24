Just In
JioPhone Next Officially Launched In India: Price, Features, Availability, And More
Jio in collaboration with Google has officially launched its first Android-based smartphone -- the JioPhone Next. This is a touch screen enabled smartphone and will be available in India starting from 10th September and here is everything you need to know about the JioPhone Next.
Sudar Pichai, CEO of Google confirmed that JioPhone next is based on an optimized version of Android OS and will also receive future software updates. JioPhone Next is likely to run on the Go edition of the Android OS. As per the hardware, there is no information on how much RAM and storage.
The smartphone is likely to have a plastic polycarbonate body with a single camera on the back along with an LED flash to assist low-light photography. The smartphone also has a single selfie camera. However, as of now, there is no additional information on the optics of the JioPhone Next.
The smartphone will also come with the Google Play Store, which enables users to download app sort apps directly from the store without worrying about viruses or spyware. Additionally, the smartphone will also have apps like live translate apps, which makes it an interesting smartphone for first-time users.
JioPhone Next Is A 4G Phone?
Though the company has not confirmed anything, it is highly likely that the JioPhone Next is a 4G smartphone and is expected to come with dual SIM card slots and a microSD card slot just like the JioPhone and the JioPhone 2. However, the smartphone is likely to be locked to the Jio network and one might not be able to use any other SIM card.
Just like the current JioPhone, the JioPhone Next is expected to launch with exclusive recharge plans, which should offer plenty of 4G data and voice call minutes for the JioPhone Next users. Additionally, the smartphone should work with already existing recharge plans from Jio.
JioPhone Next Pricing And Availability
The JioPhone Next is said to be the most affordable 5G smartphone in the world and is likely to be priced very aggressively and we also believe that Jio will introduce some schemes for already existing JioPhone users to make an easy upgrade to a JioPhone Next. Mukesh Ambani confirmed that JioPhone Next will go on sale in India from 10th September on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.
