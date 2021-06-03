Reliance Jio Smartphones Might Attract 2G Users Of Airtel And Vi Features oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio is all set to hold its 44th Annual General Meeting on June 24th, 2021. The company is expected to bring 4G and 5G smartphones at affordable prices, which might affect the business of Chinese smartphone companies.

Notably, the telecom operator joined hands with Google to launch smartphones in the country. The latter has purchased a stake in India's largest telecom operator Reliance Jio worth Rs. 33,737 crores. In fact, Google has recently shared that it is working with Reliance Jio and plans to bring devices at affordable prices.

It is also expected that the upcoming smartphones might give tough competition to leading Chinese brands, such as Xiaomi, Realme, Oppo, and Vivo. These Chinese smartphone brands are already dominating the Indian handset market as they are spending huge on marketing and hiring Bollywood stars as their brand ambassadors.

"If history is anything to go by, Reliance will undercut other brands and pose a real threat to the low-end smartphone market," said RushabhDoshi of tech researcher Canalys.

Interestingly, Reliance Jio did the same thing in 2017 with the launch of JioPhone. JioPhone offers internet to 100 million users. In fact, the 4G feature phone is designed for first-time internet users.

Chinese Smartphone Makers Might Reduce Prices

The sources close to the development believe that leading Chinese players might reduce the prices of their smartphones to compete with Reliance Jio. Besides, sources also said that Jio and Google's upcoming phone is going to be hit.

In addition, the sources believe that Reliance Jio's ambition of giving smartphones to all might attract Airtel and Vodafone-Idea customers. Notably, both Airtel and Vodafone-Idea are still providing 2G services.

Google And Reliance Jio Partnership

For the unaware, Google and Reliance Jio are planning to manufacture 100 million low-cost smartphones initially. It is worth noting that Reliance Jio entry-level 4G and 5G smartphones might give a boost to other domestic handset makers who left the industry because of Chinese smartphone players.

In addition, we believe that the upcoming 4G and 5G smartphones of Reliance Jio will allow the telco to attract 2G users of Airtel and Vodafone-Idea.

