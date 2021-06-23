Jio Chatbot On WhatsApp Launched Ahead Of AGM: How To Use Tips Tricks oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Reliance Jio is all set to host the much-anticipated 44th Annual General Meeting on June 24. Ahead of the launch event, the telecom operator has released a new chatbot, which will let people seeking more information regarding the event. This new Jio chatbot has been introduced along with WhatsApp and works similar to the other chatbots on the app.

Jio ChatBot For AGM 2021

It has been announced that people, especially Jio shareholders can use the chatbot to ask questions related to the AGM 2021. These questions include frequently asked questions, do's and don'ts for the event and more. This will help them know about the impending announcements slated for this year.

Moreover, the chatbot will most likely provide them with answers on what they can expect from the AGM. We have already seen that Jio is expected to take the wraps off a 5G phone, a laptop, and give away details regarding its 5G network rollout at the conference tomorrow.

How To Use Jio Chatbot

The chatbot on WhatsApp has been developed by Jio Haptik. It is also the same developer that rolled out the chatbot for COVID-19 information. If you seek any clarification regarding the upcoming Jio AGM, then you can check out how to use the chatbot to clear your doubts. Follow the steps below to know how to use the Jio chatbot for AGM.

Step 1: Save the number +917977111111 or head on to http://wa.me/917977111111.

Step 2: Send 'Hi' to this number on WhatsApp.

Step 3: Now, send your questions and get an instant message with a slew of options.

Step 4: Choose the option you like and follow the steps.

What To Expect From Jio AGM?

Earlier this month, when Jio announced that the AGM for 2021 will be hosted on June 24, we came across a list of what we can expect from the conference. To recall, the telco is highly anticipated to unveil an affordable 5G smartphone, which is said to be priced under Rs. 5,000, thereby creating waves in the affordable smartphone market. For quite some time, we have been coming across rumors regarding an upcoming Jio 5G smartphone in collaboration with Google.

Besides this, Jio is also expected to take the wraps off the first laptop, which has been circulating in speculations since 2017. We can also expect the announcement of new plans, and more.

