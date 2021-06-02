Reliance Jio AGM Set For June 24: Affordable 5G Phone, JioBook Laptop, Jio 5G Services Expected News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Reliance Jio just announced that it will host the Annual General Meeting (AGM) later this month. The company took to its Twitter handle to confirm that the 44th AGM will be hosted on June 24 at 2 PM. In recent years, the company made interesting announcements at the AGMs, thereby making us believe that it will make big announcements this year too.

From the existing reports, we believe that Reliance Jio is working on a 5G smartphone in collaboration with Google, Jio laptop, 5G rollout timeline, and more. Having said that, we can expect the company to shed light on the same during the upcoming 44th AGM.

As usual, Mukesh Ambani, the Reliance Industries Chairman is expected to address the shareholders and others at the AGM for 2021. The event will be virtual and will be live-streamed on the company's YouTube channel and other social media platforms including Twitter and Facebook. Having said that, here's what we can expect from Jio.

Jio-Google 5G Smartphone

At this year's AGM, Reliance Jio is expected to reveal the launch date of the Jio 5G phone. Earlier, we have been coming across reports that Jio and Google are working together on a 5G smartphone. Google CEO Sundar Pichai revealed that the tech giant is working closely with the fastest-growing telco to develop an affordable 5G smartphone. This makes us believe that the launch date of this upcoming 5G smartphone could be out at the Reliance Jio AGM.

Jio 5G Network

The other notable aspect to expect is the rollout or launch date of Jio 5G. Back in December 2020, Reliance Jio stated that its 5G services will be out by mid-2021, which is a time when it will host the annual general meeting. Apparently, there are expectations to get to know the launch date of the Jio 5G service at the event. For those who are unaware, Reliance Jio completed the 5G trails and witnessed over 1Gbps speed.

JioBook Laptop

Interestingly, we have been coming across speculations regarding an affordable laptop from Jio for quite some time. It is speculated that this laptop could also see the light of the day at the AGM for 2021. Previously, we have come across some details of the alleged JioBook, an affordable laptop from the company.

Going by the same, the JioBook is believed to run a custom version of the Android OS. It is likely to get the power from a Snapdragon 665 processor teamed up with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage space. The JioBook could flaunt a display with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels. The JioBook could arrive in two variants - 2GB RAM and 4GB RAM and 32GB and 64GB of storage options.

Though we expect these products and services to be launched at the Reliance Jio AGM for 2021 slated for June 24, we need to wait for further clarity regarding the same. Only an official confirmation from the company can confirm the launch of these services that are hitting the tech headlines for long. Until then, these remain only as expectations.

Best Mobiles in India