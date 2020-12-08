Jio 5G Service To Be Launched In India In H2 2021 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Jio 5G service is all set to be rolled out in India sometime in the second half of 2021. Mukesh Ambani, the Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director just announced the same during a keynote session at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2020. The 5G service from the telco will be a testimony to the Indian government's Atmanirbhar Bharat policy, he added.

Besides rolling out 5G service from Jio, the company is also speculated to be working on an affordable Android smartphone priced under Rs. 4,000 in collaboration with Google. This smartphone is likely to be unveiled in the first quarter of 2021, claims a recent report.

Jio 5G Network

Reliance Jio has been working on 5G for quite some time now. The global LTE-exclusive network coverage helps the telco to switch to the next-generation network relatively sooner than the others such as Airtel and Vi. In order to bring 5G to reality, Jio is working with Qualcomm and Samsung.

Notably, this is not the first time we are hearing about the Jio 5G cellular service. At the 43rd AGM of Reliance Industries, which was held in July this year, the telco announced that it will start testing 5G services in India as soon as the spectrum is available. It was also teased that the company will develop a domestic 5G solution for its subscribers.

Recently, at the Qualcomm 5G Summit in October, the telco detailed its 5G plans and announced the development of its 5G RAN (Radio Access Network), which will help in testing the next-generation cellular network at scale.

It is believed that the arrival of Jio 5G network will boost both the existing and new developments of the company's platforms. Also, it could help the telco get an upper hand in the Indian telecom industry, where it is already one of the leaders with a market share of more than 35%, as per the recent TRAI data.

Budget Jio Android Smartphone

Talking about the budget 4G Android smartphone, Reliance Jio is speculated to bring a device in collaboration with Google for around Rs. 4,000. During the keynote, he noted that the 4G Android smartphone is targeted at those who are using 2G networks in the country.

