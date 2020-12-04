Reliance Jio Might Launch 4G Smartphone In Q1 2021: Report News oi-Priyanka Dua

Both Reliance Jio and Google are planning to bring a new smartphone soon in the country. Earlier, there were reports that claimed the smartphone would launch in December; however, users have to wait for little as Reliance Jio might launch smartphones in the Q1 of the next calendar year.

The upcoming smartphones are under the testing phase, which means it might take two to three months, reports 91mobiles. The report also pointed out that the upcoming smartphone is under Rs. 4,000. The upcoming handset is likely to attract 2G feature phone users as Reliance Jio wants 2G free India. Besides, the company is reportedly planning to bring in 200 million users in the two years.

Similarly, there are chances that Jio 5G smartphones might be powered by Qualcomm as the latter purchased stake in the former platforms. In addition, Qualcomm Ventures has invested Rs. 730 million in the Reliance Jio stake. The company has bought 0. 15 percent stake.

Krikey Partners With Reliance Jio

Apart from launching smartphones, Reliance Jio is focussing on the gaming segment. The company has also joined hands with Krikey, which is an AR-based mobile gaming firm to launch the Yaatra game. Under this partnership, Jio users will get the 3D Avatar feature, Game levels, and Gameplay tokens.

As per the developers, "Players can step into the action-adventure story of Yaatra and join the quest to defeat a monster army. Using weapons such as the bow and arrow, chakra, lightning, and fire bolts, players can battle through different levels of combat and puzzle games."

The Yaatra game is built on Google Maps and now developers said that soon this will be available to Jio Phone users. In addition, the game allows you to share videos with friends and you'll also get gameplay videos and video feeds. The digital training ground enables users to post videos by others.

