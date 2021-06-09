Reliance Jio Offering Recharge Service Via WhatsApp: How To Use News oi-Priyanka Dua

In order to help its customers during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, Reliance Jio has introduced a new benefit on Wednesday. Notably, the telecom operator integrated its services with WhatsApp so that users can make payments and recharge their numbers easily.

In addition, this newly launched facility will allow users to get their queries resolved on the messaging application and to get the new SIM through MNP. It includes support for the new Jio SIM, international roaming, JioMart, and JioFiber.

Currently, the newly launched service is available in English and Hindi. However, Reliance Jio is expected to add more Indian languages soon.

How To Use Reliance Jio New Feature

However, to use this feature, users have to send 'hi' to 70007 70007 from WhatsApp to avail the benefits. After that, users will get an option from the company, including, Support for JioFiber, Support for International Roaming, Support for Jio SIM, and Support for JioMart.

Then, you have to select the recharge option and Reliance Jio will showcase all prepaid plans. After that, you have to tap on the plan and then, you will be redirected towards the Jio website for completing payment. This feature also allows you to register your complaint.

It is worth noting that the company enables you to change the language by tapping the 'Set language' option. However, you have to send a message on WhatsApp.

Vodafone-Idea Launches AI-Powered Virtual Agent

Interestingly, Vi (Vodafone-Idea) also launched VIC, which is an artificial intelligence-powered digital customer service to support its users. It is also live on the company's website.

Vodafone-Idea users will get the link via message to start a conversation with VIC on WhatsApp. Notably, these chatbots have been developed during the COVID-19 crisis, so that telecom firms can reduce their dependence on traditional mediums.

Reliance Industries has been investing in chatbots startups to help their users and to expand the app ecosystems in the country. It is worth mentioning that Airtel does not announce anything on the same front, but we also believe that Airtel might join the wagon soon as it has increased its focus on digital platforms.

