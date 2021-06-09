Just In
- 15 min ago OnePlus Nord CE 5G Video Reveals Design Ahead Of June 10 Launch
- 59 min ago Reliance Jio Wants To Reduce Its Dependence On Foreign Players For 5G Trials: Know Why
- 1 hr ago Honor Band 6 With SpO2 Monitoring, 14-Day Battery Launched In India; Features, Price, And More
- 1 hr ago OnePlus 8T Price Axed Again In India; Worth A Shot Over 5G Smartphones?
Don't Miss
- Sports After snapping ties with Li Ning, IOA in search of new apparel sponsor by month-end
- Lifestyle On 4 Years Of Raabta, Sushant Singh Rajput’s Formal, Casual, And Stylish Fashionable Looks From The Film
- Movies Dilip Kumar's Family Friend Shares His Health Update, Reveals He Will Be Discharged Tomorrow
- News Extension of applicability of New Investment Policy approved by Union Cabinet
- Education Top Medical Courses Without NEET To Pursue After Class 12
- Finance 4 Best Large Cap Equity Mutual Funds Better Than PPF
- Automobiles Video: All-New Skoda Octavia Review — All The Tech-Specs You Need To Know
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Sikkim In June 2021
Reliance Jio Offering Recharge Service Via WhatsApp: How To Use
In order to help its customers during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, Reliance Jio has introduced a new benefit on Wednesday. Notably, the telecom operator integrated its services with WhatsApp so that users can make payments and recharge their numbers easily.
In addition, this newly launched facility will allow users to get their queries resolved on the messaging application and to get the new SIM through MNP. It includes support for the new Jio SIM, international roaming, JioMart, and JioFiber.
Currently, the newly launched service is available in English and Hindi. However, Reliance Jio is expected to add more Indian languages soon.
How To Use Reliance Jio New Feature
However, to use this feature, users have to send 'hi' to 70007 70007 from WhatsApp to avail the benefits. After that, users will get an option from the company, including, Support for JioFiber, Support for International Roaming, Support for Jio SIM, and Support for JioMart.
Then, you have to select the recharge option and Reliance Jio will showcase all prepaid plans. After that, you have to tap on the plan and then, you will be redirected towards the Jio website for completing payment. This feature also allows you to register your complaint.
It is worth noting that the company enables you to change the language by tapping the 'Set language' option. However, you have to send a message on WhatsApp.
Vodafone-Idea Launches AI-Powered Virtual Agent
Interestingly, Vi (Vodafone-Idea) also launched VIC, which is an artificial intelligence-powered digital customer service to support its users. It is also live on the company's website.
Vodafone-Idea users will get the link via message to start a conversation with VIC on WhatsApp. Notably, these chatbots have been developed during the COVID-19 crisis, so that telecom firms can reduce their dependence on traditional mediums.
Reliance Industries has been investing in chatbots startups to help their users and to expand the app ecosystems in the country. It is worth mentioning that Airtel does not announce anything on the same front, but we also believe that Airtel might join the wagon soon as it has increased its focus on digital platforms.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
20,460
-
6,218
-
17,999
-
8,999
-
18,999
-
16,890
-
7,990
-
15,923
-
17,040
-
20,476