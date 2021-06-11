Here's How Jio Users Can Check COVID-19 Vaccine Slots On WhatsApp News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Are you a Reliance Jio subscriber and you use the instant messaging platform WhatsApp? Well, there is good news for you as you can carry out various services via WhatsApp. Recently, Jio and Facebook, which owns the instant messaging app collaborated to make it easy for users.

Following this collaboration, Jio users can use WhatsApp to recharge their mobile number and also to get details regarding the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine. We already saw how Jio users can recharge their mobile numbers via WhatsApp. Now, we will detail the COVID-19 vaccine availability.

Jio Users Can Check COVID-19 Vaccine Slots On WhatsApp

If you are using a Jio number, then you can get all the details starting from recharge plans and nearby COVID-19 vaccine availability directly via WhatsApp, claims a report by PTI. As per the same, Jio and WhatsApp have launched a new mobile number to provide services including recharge options, getting answers to queries, making payments, and raising complaints.

Notably, the number launched by the two companies is 70077007. To avail these services, you just have to save the mobile number on your smartphone. Now, open the instant messaging service and search for the number. Once you get the number type Hi. Do keep in mind that you need to use your Jio number for WhatsApp to avail these services,

The WhatsApp chatbot will provide services including COVID-19 vaccine availability. You should ask the chatbot to provide the required services and it will do what you need. As per the report, unlike other online portals that show the COVID-19 vaccination availability, this WhatsApp chatbot launched in collaboration with Facebook, will let users refresh the vaccine center details and its available just by searching for the relevant pincode. So, you can type the pincode of the area in the chat to get the vaccination details.

This feature introduced by Jio and Facebook that lets users get information regarding the COVID-19 vaccine availability is a useful one. You can get more information as you try to look for vaccine details via the WhatsApp chatbot.

