JioPhone 5G To Launch By The End Of 2022: Here Are The Specifications

It looks like Jio is not only working on the 5G network but it is also developing an affordable 5G smartphone just like the original JioPhone, which revolutionized the 4G network in India. Androidcentral has now obtained the complete specifications of the upcoming JioPhone 5G, and here are the details regarding the same.

Jio recently launched their 4G smartphone -- the JioPhone Next, which was in collaboration with Google. Hence, the JioPhone 5G is expected to have a similar design and form-factor with upgraded specifications. Given the current market trend and already available mid-range 5G smartphones in India, the JioPhone 5G is likely to be one of the most affordable 5G smartphones in India.

JioPhone 5G Features And Specifications

The JioPhone 5G is said to feature a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution (1600 x 720). The smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G SoC, which is currently the most affordable 5G chip from Qualcomm. The device is said to offer 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

The JioPhone 5G is said to support up to five 5G bands namely -- N3, N5, N28, N40, and N78. Hence, we expect Jio's 5G network to operate in the same network bandwidth. The smartphone is said to have a 13MP primary camera on the back along with an 8MP selfie camera at the front with support for HD video recording on both cameras.

The first 5G smartphone is also said to feature a massive 5000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging via the USB Type-C port. As per the software experience, the device is said to launch with Android 11 OS with various apps from the Jio Digital suite. Given the price of the JioPhone Next, we expect the JioPhone 5G to cost around Rs. 10,000 in India, and the company should have some exclusive 5G plan offers to JioPhone 5G users.

In terms of specifications, the JioPhone 5G looks solid, especially considering the fact that the device might cost around Rs. 10,000. However, by the time we get the JioPhone 5G, we can expect brands like Realme and Xiaomi to launch even more affordable 5G smartphones at a competitive price point.

