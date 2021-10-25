JioPhone Next To Launch On November 4 During Diwali Festival In India; Expected Price, Features News oi-Tanaya Dutta

JioPhone Next is the most anticipated phone from telecommunication giant Reliance. The phone was supposed to launch in September. However, shortages of chipsets were the reason for delaying the launch of the JioPhone Next. Now, Reliance has confirmed the affordable 4G smartphone will go official around the Diwali festival i.e. November 4 in India.

Additionally, the phone was recently spotted on Google Play Console listing, revealing its features ahead of the official announcement. Apart from features, the price of the upcoming JioPhone Next was previously tipped online. Let's dive into details.

JioPhone Next Features We Know So Far

In terms of features, the JioPhone Next is expected to come with a 5.5-inch display with HD+ 1440 x 720-pixel resolution, 320 DPI screen density, and an 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 chipset which will be paired with 4 Cortex-A53 cores and Adreno 306 GPU. The JioPhone Next is tipped to come with 2GB/3GB RAM and 16GB/32GB of internal storage options.

On the software front, the phone will run Android 11 (Go Edition). For imaging, the JioPhone Next is said to have a 13MP camera at the rear panel. Upfront, it is likely to feature an 8MP sensor for selfies and videos. The phone will get its power from a 2,500 mAh battery unit that will support a micro-USB cable.

Other aspects will include text language translation, augmented reality filters, smart camera, voice assistant, screen text language translation, and many more. Lastly, the JioPhone Next is expected to include dual-SIM, Bluetooth v4.2, and GPS for connectivity purpose.

JioPhone Next Expected Price

As of now, Jio has not shared any word regarding the pricing of the JioPhone Next. However, the phone was rumored to come at around Rs. 3,499 in the country. On the other hand, another report also suggested the price of the JioPhone Next might be higher than expected as the global chip shortage has increased the prices of components by 20 percent. So, we will suggest our readers to wait until the official announcement on November 4.

Best Mobiles in India