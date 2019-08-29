ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ganesh Chaturthi Sale – Amazon Offers On Best Budget Smartphones

    By
    |

    Budget phones will always be priorities for some users. Keeping this thing in mind, we have enlisted some of these phones below. While buying these handsets across Amazon, you will come across several offers that will save your money. You can also follow the list if you intend to offer the smartphones as gifts to your relatives and friends, this Ganesh Chaturthi.

    Ganesh Chaturthi Sale – Amazon Offers On Best Budget Smartphones

     

    Amazon has offers like no-cost EMI options on some major credit and debit cards, 5% instant discount up to Rs. 500 on HDFC bank credit cards, 5% instant discount up to Rs. 750 on HDFC bank credit and debit card EMI, and 10% cashback up to Rs. 100 using Visa Signature or Visa Infinite cards, credit up to Rs. 1,00,000, using EMI on debit cards, and 100% purchase protection plan.

    25% Off On Redmi 7

    25% Off On Redmi 7

    Buy This Offer On Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.26-Inch HD+ 19:9 Display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 Processor
    • 2/3GB RAM With 16/32/64GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 2MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • 4G
    • Bluetooth 5
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • IR Sensor
    • USB Type-C
    • 4000mAh Battery
    10% Off On Samsung Galaxy M20

    10% Off On Samsung Galaxy M20

    Buy This Offer On Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.3 Inch FHD+ TFT Display
    • Octa-Core Exynos 7904 Processor
    • 3GB/4GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • Wi-Fi
    • Bluetooth 5
    • 5000 MAh Battery
    14% Off On Samsung Galaxy M10
     

    14% Off On Samsung Galaxy M10

    Buy This Offer On Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.22 Inch HD+ TFT Display
    • Octa-Core Exynos 7870 Processor
    • 2GB/3GB RAM With 16GB/32GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash
    • 5MP Front Camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • Wi-Fi
    • Bluetooth 5
    • 3430 MAh Battery
    47% Off On Honor 9N

    47% Off On Honor 9N

    Buy This Offer On Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery
    31% Off On Realme U1

    31% Off On Realme U1

    Buy This Offer On Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2350 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 Full HD+ IPS display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) based on ColorOS 5.2
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
    • 25MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh battery
    36% Off On Honor 10 Lite

    36% Off On Honor 10 Lite

    Buy This Offer On Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.21-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP rear camera
    • 24MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery
    27% Off On Oppo A1

    27% Off On Oppo A1

    Buy This Offer On Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) 18:9 HD+ full-screen 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2.5GHz Octa-Core processor
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 7.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.2
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3180mAh (typical) / 3090mAh (minimum) battery
    20% Off On LG W10

    20% Off On LG W10

    Buy This Offer On Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.19-inch (1512 x 720 pixels) 18.9:9 HD+ Notch FullVision display
    • 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 3GB RAM, 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera + secondary 5MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) built-in battery
    41% Off On Nokia 6.1 Plus

    41% Off On Nokia 6.1 Plus

    Buy This Offer On Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 5.8 Inch FHD+ LCD Display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 Processor
    • 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera
    • 16MP Front Camera
    • 4G VoLTE/WiFi
    • Bluetooth 5
    • USB Type-C
    • 3000 MAh Battery
    32% Off On Huawei Y9

    32% Off On Huawei Y9

    Buy This Offer On Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.5 Inch FHD+ Touchscreen Display
    • 2.2GHz Octa-Core Kirin 710 Processor
    • 4GB/6GB RAM With 64GB/128GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP + 2MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 13MP + 2MP Dual Front Camera
    • Fingerprint 4G VoLTE/WiFi
    • Bluetooth 5
    • 4000 MAh Battery
    24% Off On Honor 20i

    24% Off On Honor 20i

    Buy This Offer On Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.21-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm (4 x 2.2GHz Cortex-A73 +4 x 1.7GHz Cortex-A53) with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 128GB storage / 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB / 256GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 24MP rear camera + secondary 2MP rear camera + 8MP ultra-wide camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Friday, August 30, 2019, 4:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 30, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue