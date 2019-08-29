Ganesh Chaturthi Sale – Amazon Offers On Best Budget Smartphones Features oi-Harish Kumar

Budget phones will always be priorities for some users. Keeping this thing in mind, we have enlisted some of these phones below. While buying these handsets across Amazon, you will come across several offers that will save your money. You can also follow the list if you intend to offer the smartphones as gifts to your relatives and friends, this Ganesh Chaturthi.

Amazon has offers like no-cost EMI options on some major credit and debit cards, 5% instant discount up to Rs. 500 on HDFC bank credit cards, 5% instant discount up to Rs. 750 on HDFC bank credit and debit card EMI, and 10% cashback up to Rs. 100 using Visa Signature or Visa Infinite cards, credit up to Rs. 1,00,000, using EMI on debit cards, and 100% purchase protection plan.

25% Off On Redmi 7 Buy This Offer On Amazon

Key Specs 6.26-Inch HD+ 19:9 Display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 Processor

2/3GB RAM With 16/32/64GB ROM

Dual SIM

12MP + 2MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

4G

Bluetooth 5

Fingerprint Sensor

IR Sensor

USB Type-C

4000mAh Battery 10% Off On Samsung Galaxy M20 Buy This Offer On Amazon

Key Specs 6.3 Inch FHD+ TFT Display

Octa-Core Exynos 7904 Processor

3GB/4GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5

5000 MAh Battery 14% Off On Samsung Galaxy M10 Buy This Offer On Amazon

Key Specs 6.22 Inch HD+ TFT Display

Octa-Core Exynos 7870 Processor

2GB/3GB RAM With 16GB/32GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash

5MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5

3430 MAh Battery 47% Off On Honor 9N Buy This Offer On Amazon

Key Specs 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery 31% Off On Realme U1 Buy This Offer On Amazon

Key Specs 6.3-inch (2350 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 Full HD+ IPS display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 8.1 (Oreo) based on ColorOS 5.2

13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery 36% Off On Honor 10 Lite Buy This Offer On Amazon

Key Specs 6.21-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP rear camera

24MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery 27% Off On Oppo A1 Buy This Offer On Amazon

Key Specs 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) 18:9 HD+ full-screen 2.5D curved glass display

2.5GHz Octa-Core processor

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.2

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3180mAh (typical) / 3090mAh (minimum) battery 20% Off On LG W10 Buy This Offer On Amazon

Key Specs 6.19-inch (1512 x 720 pixels) 18.9:9 HD+ Notch FullVision display

2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera + secondary 5MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) built-in battery 41% Off On Nokia 6.1 Plus Buy This Offer On Amazon

Key Specs 5.8 Inch FHD+ LCD Display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 Processor

4GB RAM With 64GB ROM

Dual SIM

16MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera

16MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5

USB Type-C

3000 MAh Battery 32% Off On Huawei Y9 Buy This Offer On Amazon

Key Specs 6.5 Inch FHD+ Touchscreen Display

2.2GHz Octa-Core Kirin 710 Processor

4GB/6GB RAM With 64GB/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

16MP + 2MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash

13MP + 2MP Dual Front Camera

Fingerprint 4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5

4000 MAh Battery 24% Off On Honor 20i Buy This Offer On Amazon

Key Specs 6.21-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm (4 x 2.2GHz Cortex-A73 +4 x 1.7GHz Cortex-A53) with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB RAM with 128GB storage / 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB / 256GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

24MP rear camera + secondary 2MP rear camera + 8MP ultra-wide camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery

Best Mobiles in India